WWD

EXCLUSIVE: BTS’ Jimin Signs on as Tiffany & Co.’s Latest Ambassador

By Misty White Sidell,

6 days ago
BTS vocalist Jimin is Tiffany & Co.’s latest brand ambassador. The South Korean artist’s work with Tiffany begins immediately and his first ad campaign for the jeweler will be released later this year at an unspecified date.

As part of his ambassadorship, Jimin will appear in ad campaigns and at key brand events. “Jimin will showcase his unique approach to jewelry styling as he wears iconic Tiffany & Co. designs in forthcoming campaigns,” read a release announcing his contract with Tiffany. In a preview image, Jimin is depicted wearing a stack of the jeweler’s ‘Lock’ bracelet designs – a mix of half pavé, full pavé and diamond accented styles.

“It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry,” Jimin said in a statement about his Tiffany contract.

“We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest house ambassador. He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring,” said Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president for product and communications.

Earlier this year, Jimin was named an official brand ambassador for Dior. He currently has an Instagram following exceeding 48 million people and is expected to release a solo album titled Face on March 24.

Jimin is not Tiffany’s only K-pop star ambassador. The jeweler signed Blackpink vocalist Rosé in 2021 and has featured her in campaigns for its Lock and Hardwear collections.

