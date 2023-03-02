EXCLUSIVE: BTS’ Jimin Signs on as Tiffany & Co.’s Latest Ambassador

BTS vocalist Jimin is Tiffany & Co.’s latest brand ambassador. The South Korean artist’s work with Tiffany begins immediately and his first ad campaign for the jeweler will be released later this year at an unspecified date.

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

As part of his ambassadorship, Jimin will appear in ad campaigns and at key brand events. “Jimin will showcase his unique approach to jewelry styling as he wears iconic Tiffany & Co. designs in forthcoming campaigns,” read a release announcing his contract with Tiffany. In a preview image, Jimin is depicted wearing a stack of the jeweler’s ‘Lock’ bracelet designs – a mix of half pavé, full pavé and diamond accented styles.

READ MORE: K-pop Group Twice Performs at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

“It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry,” Jimin said in a statement about his Tiffany contract.

Related Galleries





Designer and Luxury



Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador



EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador





Fashion Scoops



EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador



“We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest house ambassador. He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring,” said Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president for product and communications.

RELATED: Security, Strikes and K-pop Stars: How Paris Preps for Fashion Week

Earlier this year, Jimin was named an official brand ambassador for Dior. He currently has an Instagram following exceeding 48 million people and is expected to release a solo album titled Face on March 24.

Jimin is not Tiffany’s only K-pop star ambassador. The jeweler signed Blackpink vocalist Rosé in 2021 and has featured her in campaigns for its Lock and Hardwear collections.

BTS Star J-Hope's Fashion Evolution Through the Years