Open in App
Deadline

‘The Way Home’ Picked Up For Second Season By Hallmark Channel

By Lynette Rice,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004q7j_0l5EDSq300

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark ’s The Way Home — the network’s first new original series in almost seven years — has been renewed for a second season.

Andie MacDowell Comedy 'My Happy Ending' Acquired By Roadside Attractions

The drama that stars Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh has been a ratings winner since premiering Jan. 15, regularly topping Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac , TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way , and HGTV’s Home Town on Sunday nights. It ranks as the No. 1 most-watched program on Sundays among households, P2+, W18+ and P18+ on a L+SD basis.

The audience has also increased throughout the season among women and younger viewers (+54% with W25-54, +42% with P25-54, +59% with W18-49 and +34% with P18-49).  On a L+3 basis through Feb. 19, The Way Home is the No. 2 most-watched program overall with HHs, P2+, W18+ and P18+, second only to Hallmark’s own original movie.

'The Way Home' On Hallmark Becomes Sunday's Second Most-Watched Program On Cable

“The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced The Way Home from the first episode making the decision to renew the series an easy one,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

“Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed have created a rich, textured story filled with heart and mixed with intrigue that’s proven to be a winning combination,” added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media. “Season two is sure to bring more drama and mystery as the Landry family’s history is revealed.”

The series follows three generations of Landry women who embark on a journey to find their way back to each other while learning important lessons about their family’s past. The cast of the multigenerational family drama includes MacDowell ( Maid ), Leigh ( Supergirl ), Evan Williams ( Blonde ), Sadie Laflamme-Snow ( The Apprentice) , Alex Hook ( I Am Frankie ), Al Mukadam ( Pretty Hard Cases, The Detail ), Jefferson Brown ( Masters of Romance, Slasher ) and David Webster ( Luckiest Girl Alive, In the Dark ).

The Way Home is executive produced by Marly Reed, Arnie Zipursky and Lauren MacKinlay for Neshama Entertainment; Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment; and Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, MacDowell and Leigh.

'The Way Home': Hallmark Announces Premiere Date, Drops Trailer For New Series Starring Andie McDowell, Chyler Leigh

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD22 hours ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
‘The Price Is Right’ To Move Production After 5 Decades As Television City Renovations Displace Several Long-Running Series
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy