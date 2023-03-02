Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Meets Kang Action Figure

Jonathan Majors has some critiques about his action figure for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . Stephen Colbert showed the actor his newest likeness on The Late Show and the results are almost there. Majors took some issue with the biceps on the figure as you would immediately understand . (Getting those arms right on such a little statue is probably hard.) However, the Kang the Conqueror star took this all in stride. After all, it's kind of hard to be too broken up when you're a literal product that kids can use to fight against Iron Man or Captain America now. The entire situation has to be plenty surreal for an actor who probably never believed he's be in this position. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

"I'm a toy," Majors said as he grabbed for the figure. "Yes, it's cool. The biceps are a little..." Then, the Marvel actor had to start laughing at the entire situation. Colbert said that the Kang's biceps were "a little thin," which also got a rise out of the crowd. Still, the Creed III star seemed to be astonished that he really was an action figure in real life.

"Yeah, I absolutely would get this guy," Majors joked when Colbert asked if he would have wanted a Kang action figure as a kid. "I would be in Toys 'R' Us like, 'Hey, mom, come on, how many yards do I have to cut to get this guy?'"

This Amazing Marvel Journey Almost Didn't Happen

In a recent sit-down with Vanity Fair, Majors revealed that his first meeting with the company almost didn't happen. How much different would the recent Marvel developments be if he didn't sign on to be The Multiverse Saga's big villain?

"No, not once I realized who the character was and the potential for the character. I mean, listen, I hope this doesn't bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]," Majors told the magazine when they asked about signing up for the long haul as a bad guy. "This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I'm running around town and I'm sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don't want to waste nobody's time. So I got in there and they're just busy. And I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go.'"

Related:

He continued, "And I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there's no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive."

Are you going to see him in Creed III this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!