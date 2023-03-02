Open in App
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Benjamin Blackwell

By Trey McCurry,

6 days ago

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Benjamin Blackwell, graduate infielder from Fairfax, VA.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Whatever Brad Owens feeds us!

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
Handshakes with teammates

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Singing the alma mater after games

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Atlanta Braves

Favorite Food:
Steak

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Fishing

Favorite Movie:
Sandlot

Favorite Holiday:
Christmas

What sport would you play other than baseball?
Hockey

