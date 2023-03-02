Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Benjamin Blackwell

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Benjamin Blackwell, graduate infielder from Fairfax, VA.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Whatever Brad Owens feeds us!

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:

Handshakes with teammates

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Singing the alma mater after games

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:

Atlanta Braves

Favorite Food:

Steak

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:

Fishing

Favorite Movie:

Sandlot

Favorite Holiday:

Christmas

What sport would you play other than baseball?

Hockey