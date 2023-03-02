Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

Advocacy groups to address homelessness challenges

By Brianna Hollis,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ub5ku_0l5EBcvh00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A coalition of ministry and advocacy groups will speak on the challenge of re-housing individuals who will soon be displaced as the Salvation Army downtown shelter prepares to close this month.

“The Salvation Army has come to the decision that they can no longer continue to offer the level and quality of care their brothers and sisters need at the facility,” a prior press release from the group about the closing stated. “The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the challenges of operating the facility with the staff and support necessary, and it is no longer tenable to continue investing in the necessary infrastructure.”

Previous coverage: Salvation Army’s downtown Austin shelter closing

The downtown center primarily provides shelter for women and children. Representatives from Central Presbyterian Church, the Harm Reduction Alliance and Street Youth Ministry said individuals currently staying at the shelter downtown have approached them for help, but the advocacy groups are struggling to find open beds anywhere in the city.

“We had 10-15 women out there saying they did not have anywhere, they were not being helped,” said Andi Brauer, Central Presbyterian’s mission coordinator. “Some are not getting the help they need, and they will be falling through the cracks in two weeks.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QF9sT_0l5EBcvh00
    Woman experiencing homelessness says she’s about to be displaced when the Salvation Army shelter in downtown Austin closes (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7apX_0l5EBcvh00
    Ministry, advocacy groups address homelessness challenges with the closing of the Salvation Army downtown Austin shelter (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVEV5_0l5EBcvh00
    Ministry, advocacy groups address homelessness challenges with the closing of the Salvation Army downtown Austin shelter (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

One such individual is Carolyn Williams.

“Where are we going to go?” she said. “This is ludicrous.”

The advocacy groups in communication with people like Williams are now on the City of Austin to address the shortage of shelter beds and provide additional resources.

In a statement, the Salvation Army said it is working closely with its partners to help relocate everyone currently staying there.

According to a city spokesperson, the Salvation Army informed the city about funding issues and the potential it might close – but did not tell Austin Public Health about the March closure. The spokesperson said the city was made aware of the closure through media reports.

While the city does not own Salvation Army’s downtown facility, a spokesperson said it will redirect funds earmarked for the center once it closes, but “funding enough will not be able to replace the capacity the downtown shelter has provided. The forging of additional community partnerships will be necessary to replace this loss.”

Austin’s homeless strategy division has been in regular contact with The Salvation Army to identify other shelter options for displaced guests.

According to a statement sent to KXAN Thursday from The Salvation Army, the organization “agree[s] with [their] partners in this space that the crisis of homelessness in our City remains an enormous challenge.” The statement goes on to say that closing the downtown facility will help in The Salvation Army’s mission long term.

The group opened the Rathgeber Center for Families in east Austin in 2020, which operates 300 beds, according to the statement, and The Salvation Army looks “forward to continuing to work with the City as a collaborative partner now and in the future.”

The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) plans to announce “new resources for addressing homelessness” on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Report: Women in Central Texas paid 40% less than men, 1 in 3 women below poverty line
Austin, TX15 hours ago
‘It’s illegal’: Zilker Park a popular spot for camping, but not with tents
Austin, TX10 hours ago
PARD vows lighting improvements around Rainey Street
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Policy change cuts kids with disabilities out of City of Round Rock adaptive camp
Round Rock, TX7 hours ago
City of Austin overtime pay soars over $112 million in 2022
Austin, TX21 hours ago
City of Austin plans search for new city manager
Austin, TX1 day ago
Former Austin post office flipped into grocery store, restaurant and bookstore
Austin, TX1 day ago
Warming climate leading to allergy seasons starting sooner
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Project Connect funding challenged by Texas lawmakers
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Second gentleman to speak about women’s rights in Austin next week
Austin, TX1 day ago
88 PfISD teachers to be awarded up to $21,000 in additional compensation
Pflugerville, TX22 hours ago
3 years later: These are healthcare lessons learned in Austin from the COVID-19 pandemic
Austin, TX16 hours ago
Austin Under 40 Awards to raise funds for summer camps, future women leaders
Austin, TX2 days ago
A Zillow analysis ranks Austin as the most ‘pet-friendly’ city in the U.S.
Austin, TX1 day ago
Facing staffing shortages, is APD ready for SXSW?
Austin, TX2 days ago
Alligator returned to Central Texas zoo 20 years after volunteer allegedly stole it as an egg
New Braunfels, TX1 day ago
Safety concerns after residents say people experiencing homelessness started fire off South Congress
Austin, TX2 days ago
City staff: Lifeguard hiring going well, all pools expected to open this summer
Austin, TX2 days ago
Soup cans can waive some UT parking fines
Austin, TX2 days ago
Silver Alert discontinued for Austin man
Austin, TX23 hours ago
How to use APD’s new online crime reporting system
Austin, TX6 hours ago
Police tag dozens of abandoned cars in east Austin neighborhood
Austin, TX1 day ago
Arrest warrants issued for 3 linked to Austin street takeovers
Austin, TX2 days ago
San Marcos CISD school board discusses school marshal program
San Marcos, TX2 days ago
Tips to navigate Austin’s airport during the busy spring festival season
Austin, TX16 hours ago
Bluebonnets are blooming earlier in Central Texas this year — here’s why
Kyle, TX2 days ago
Here’s how the Austin Fire Department trains to handle water rescues
Austin, TX1 day ago
Affidavit: Juveniles, young adults distributors and victims in fentanyl-related overdoses in Hays Co.
San Marcos, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy