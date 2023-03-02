Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
97.1 The Ticket

Red Wings trade Tyler Bertuzzi to Bruins for draft picks

By Will Burchfield,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tO9HN_0l5E9sCG00

A day after trading one former member of the Red Wings' core, Steve Yzerman has traded another.

Detroit is sending Tyler Bertuzzi to the Bruins in exchange for a first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025.

Bertuzzi, who scored 30 goals last season but has been hindered this season by injuries, is a pending unrestricted free agent. While the Red Wings had explored an extension with the 28-year-old winger, talks never got very far.

With the trade deadline on Friday and Detroit's playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Yzerman decided to cash in his asset rather than risk losing Bertuzzi for nothing this summer.

It's the second major trade in the past 24 hours for the Red Wings, who dealt defenseman Filip Hronek to the Canucks on Wednesday for a pair of high draft picks. The moves come after Yzerman watched his team get crushed in two crucial games in Ottawa this week just when it looked like Detroit was making a move in the East.

The Wings, who haven't made the playoffs since 2016, enter play Thursday five points behind the Penguins and six points behind the Islanders for one of the two Eastern Conference wild card spots, though they do have four games in hand on New York. There's also a logjam of teams ahead of them.

Bertuzzi missed 29 games earlier this season due to separate hand injuries and has just four goals to his name, a year after scoring at a 36-goal pace.

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Steve Yzerman has 'no regrets' about Red Wings' free agency splurge
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Bruins star Brad Marchand takes another shot at Detroit
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY18 hours ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD22 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX18 hours ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Joe Mixon’s home surrounded by Police after Bengals RB accused of killing juvenile
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy