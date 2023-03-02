Open in App
Chicago, IL
FOX59

Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials

By Jacob Burbrink,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBTl8_0l5E9Kcu00

BOSTON, Mass. — Parents are being urged to take certain bamboo plates away from their children after elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde were discovered.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Primark bamboo plates sold in the northeast region, Florida, and Chicago from October 2021 through August 2022.

The plates were sold in the shape of a bunny, a bear, Winnie the Pooh character and a rainbow. 6041901, 7981401, 8096001 or 8096002 are printed on the product packaging.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPWrG_0l5E9Kcu00
    Recalled Primark “Winnie the Pooh” bamboo plate (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An9Yz_0l5E9Kcu00
    Recalled Primark “Bear” bamboo plate (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kU5NJ_0l5E9Kcu00
    Recalled Primark “Bunny” bamboo plate (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtOv3_0l5E9Kcu00
    Recalled Primark “Rainbow’ bamboo plate (Photo//CPSC)

Primark said it is conducting the recall because the plates have been found to release trace amounts of lead and formaldehyde at levels higher than allowed. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

  • Damage to the brain and nervous system
  • Slowed growth and development
  • Learning and behavior problems
  • Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said exposure to formaldehyde can irritate the skin, throat, lungs, and eyes. Repeated exposure to formaldehyde can possibly lead to cancer.

Anyone with the recalled plates should take them away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund. They can also contact Primark for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and get a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Primark’s recall website for answers to frequently asked questions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

