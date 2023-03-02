Open in App
Kokomo, IN
Plans in the works for Raising Cane’s in Kokomo

By Matt Adams,

6 days ago

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo is in line for a new Raising Cane’s.

The Louisiana-based chicken finger chain wants to build its first Kokomo restaurant at 1728 E. Markland Ave., according to the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission. The location formerly housed Long John Silver’s and A&W, which closed in December.

The commission will hear a request for a parking variance on March 7. On March 14, it will take up requests on subdividing the property and site plan approval.

‘Big plans’ for Raising Cane’s include 5 new Indiana restaurants

A spokesperson for Raising Cane’s said they planned to open in spring 2024. The chain will have a better idea on the timeline for opening once construction begins.

Raising Cane’s opened its first restaurant in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu is composed entirely of chicken fingers; even its chicken sandwich uses three chicken strips. Sides include crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. It’s well known for its signature Cane’s Sauce.

The chain has nearly 700 restaurants in over 35 states. It plans to open about a hundred new locations this year as part of a national expansion.

Raising Cane’s to open Noblesville location in March

Last summer, the chain announced it had “big plans” for Indiana. Since that announcement, two Raising Cane’s restaurants have opened in Bloomington and Avon. A Noblesville location is set to open later this month and another restaurant is planned for Muncie.

Before its recent expansion, the chain had only two Indiana locations: Mishawaka and West Lafayette.

