Plans in the works for Raising Cane’s in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo is in line for a new Raising Cane’s.

The Louisiana-based chicken finger chain wants to build its first Kokomo restaurant at 1728 E. Markland Ave., according to the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission. The location formerly housed Long John Silver’s and A&W, which closed in December.

The commission will hear a request for a parking variance on March 7. On March 14, it will take up requests on subdividing the property and site plan approval.

A spokesperson for Raising Cane’s said they planned to open in spring 2024. The chain will have a better idea on the timeline for opening once construction begins.

Raising Cane’s opened its first restaurant in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu is composed entirely of chicken fingers; even its chicken sandwich uses three chicken strips. Sides include crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. It’s well known for its signature Cane’s Sauce.

The chain has nearly 700 restaurants in over 35 states. It plans to open about a hundred new locations this year as part of a national expansion.

Last summer, the chain announced it had “big plans” for Indiana. Since that announcement, two Raising Cane’s restaurants have opened in Bloomington and Avon. A Noblesville location is set to open later this month and another restaurant is planned for Muncie.

Before its recent expansion, the chain had only two Indiana locations: Mishawaka and West Lafayette.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.