BZA denies variance for Sojourn House, a trafficked women's shelter

Carissa Muncie arrived confident at Wednesday's board of zoning appeals meeting. Monroe County Planning Department staff had recommended approval of a variance for her shelter for women rebuilding their lives after being trafficked.

She spoke on behalf of the project she's nurtured since 2019. It looked as if Sojourn House was about to become a reality. Muncie thought BZA members would support the plan to house four to eight women at a house at 7505 E. Kerr Creek Road.

She left dismayed after they voted 3-1 to deny the variance required for Sojourn House to open its doors. Muncie said three women were ready to move into the 2,800-square-foot home.

"We are deeply disappointed, in the county and in the BZA, for going against federal and state law, and even the planning department support that absolutely made us feel confident," Muncie said after leaving the meeting.

The house has been furnished, in part by a virtual house warming party with gifts from Target and Amazon wish lists. There's some painting left to do, not much, and they expect the last of the furniture to arrive any day.

The nonprofit organization Sojourn House Inc. bought the house and eight acres for $425,000 in December after checking with the county planning department about whether zoning for the group home they envisioned was viable.

They were told that state statutes superseded local ones in regard to such uses. That meant Fair Housing Act standards that categorize group homes where residents receive mental health treatment qualify as a family residence, Sojourn House wouldn't need local approval.

But they were wrong. A plan department summary explained what happened.

"The petitioner purchased the property on Dec. 27, 2022. On Dec. 14, staff mentioned that we believed the state statute superseded the Monroe County zoning ordinance."

Based on that, Sojourn House Inc. purchased the property. "It was later determined" the summary said, "that there were portions of the Monroe County Zoning Ordinance that were not superseded by the state’s classification of this property."

A use variance was needed. The county planning department sent Sojourn House notification of the requirement on Jan. 13, more than two weeks after the house purchase.

During the meeting, several Kerr Creek Road residents spoke against the variance, saying the house is on a run-down rural road miles away from the the city and services the women would need.

Muncie challenged the neighbors' "not in my backyard" mindset and said the women have a right under the Fair Housing Act to live in any neighborhood.

"What's best for the women is up to Sojourn House and not these neighbors," she told the BZA.

BZA member Guy Loftman made the motion to deny the variance, and members Margaret Clements and Skip Daley joined him. Dee Owens voted in support of Sojourn House.

"It's a wonderful organization, but this is an issue of zoning," Loftman said, calling the plan department misinformation about the variance requirement "unfortunate."

"They thought they would be allowed to do it, and it turned out it was a premature indication … and they bought the property with reliance on that," Loftman said. "It's unfortunate."

Four to eight women would have stayed up to two years at Sojourn House. They would receive life skills and job training, along with help for mental health issues such as depression and anxiety arising from being mistreated and trafficked.

Sojourn House started off intending to remodel the old Stinesville Elementary School into a shelter for 16 trafficked women seeking a path forward. But the cost of renovating the school put the project out of reach as estimates climbed over half a million dollars.

Sojourn House Inc. ended the lease and left the school last month, Muncie said, looking forward to launching the residential program at the Kerr Creek Road home instead.

"Our heads are reeling right now, and we'll have to meet with our board to decide our next step," Muncie said Wednesday night. "We'll have to figure out what to do with the women who were counting on this. We will have to find another place to do it."

She said legal action could ensue, or the organization may sell the house, find another one and move on. "Right now, we have to deal with a difficult transition from having it all ready to go, after all the work we've done, to this."

After the vote, Clements told Muncie "we wish you the best of luck and look forward to supporting you somewhere in our county."

