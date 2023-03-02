Former Decatur City employee charged in lawn mower theft

DECATUR, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A former employee of the City of Decatur is now facing several charges involving his job duties following a grand jury indictment, according to court records.

Paul Bryan Floyd was the Facilities Manager for the Decatur Parks & Recreation Department; however, that title is no longer his as he faces charges of theft and using his public office for private gain.

Count two of the indictment said Floyd abused his position in 2019 by soliciting “a subordinate to provide human labor in diagnosing, ordering and installing lawn mower engines on personal mowers.”

The indictment also states that Floyd exploited his role to take a lawn mower from the department, along with allegedly taking the engine of a lawn mower, worth around $1,500, which led to the second-degree theft charge.

Both charges are Class B felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, second-degree theft is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to the Decatur Daily , Floyd left his position with the city on October 15, 2019, after having been employed since 2005.

