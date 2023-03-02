Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants named a 'trade fit' for CB Jalen Ramsey

By John Fennelly,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ruiw_0l5E2tOs00

The New York Giants are heading into their second offseason under general manager Joe Schoen. This year, however, they have more things in hand as they are coming off a season where they racked up their first postseason win in a decade and have $44 million in cap space to fix their needs.

One of the team’s most pressing needs is at outside cornerback. They have a good one in Adoree’ Jackson but the other spot is yet to be claimed.

Aaron Robinson has been mostly injured his first two seasons as has Rodarius Williams. Last year, free agent pickup Fabian Moreau actually played the most snaps at outside corner.

Cor’Dale Flott, Nick McCloud, and Darnay Holmes are more suited to the slot or in packages. The Giants obviously need talent and depth at the outside position.

They have nine, possibly 11, draft picks in next month’s draft but NFL Network’s Adam Schein believes that the Giants are a prime candidate to trade for Los Angeles Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey.

I would go after Ramsey, a stud cover man who’d give the G-Men swagger. His play and attitude would go over brilliantly in New York. And I think the versatile playmaker would flourish under aggressive defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

All true. What’s also true is Ramsey’s high price tag. He is scheduled to make $17 million this season and one wonders what the Giants would have to surrender to the Rams in a trade to get him.

With many financial decisions still in the balance — such as new contracts for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence and Julian Love — bringing in a large ticket player like Ramsey doesn’t seem likely.

The idea is intriguing, however. Ramsey paired with Adoree’ would be a power duo in the Giants’ secondary.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Seahawks players and legends cry foul over Lamar Jackson situation
Seattle, WA21 hours ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
New PFN mock draft goes off script for Steelers pick
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Tyler Boyd has thoughts about the Ravens and Lamar Jackson drama
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Anthony Richardson had 'instant rapport' with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Post-Brady, the Bucs are doing what everyone's asked the Saints to do
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC1 day ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
Panthers named top trade destination for Titans RB Derrick Henry
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Steelers pass on using franchise tag and focus on free agency
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
ESPN names best, worst Cowboys free agent signings of past 5 seasons
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy