Chisholm School Superintendent set to retire in June

CHISHOLM—Chisholm School District, Adrian Norman confirmed last Wednesday that he is planning to retire in June.

A superintendent search is listed on an agenda for a working session set for 4 p.m. on March 13. At that time, the school board is anticipated to discuss whether to do an in-house search or hire a firm to aid in finding a new superintendent.

“I have appreciated my time working with the community, school district employees, the school board, and the students,” Norman wrote in his resignation letter, shared in an email on Wednesday. “I will continue to do everything possible to help in the the transition and support the new hire. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Chisholm School District.”

Norman said his last day is set for June 30, giving the district a 122 day notice, which exceeds the 90-days required in his contract.

A former principal in the Duluth School District, Norman’s career in education spans 30 years. He was hired by the district in June 2021, and was selected as one of three top finalists for the superintendent position.

In November 2022 the district passed a $32 million building bond referendum and is working on building a new early childhood through sixth grade school to replace the Vaughan-Steffensrud and Chisholm Elementary buildings, creating a common school campus for E-12th grade.

Norman became familiar to many in the community during pubic meetings held at various locations to gather information and present the district’s plan for the building bond project.

Other items on the agenda for the working session for March 13 are a building update, a proposal by Darland Marketing Solutions, LLC, and a bus barn.

Norman on Wednesday said the board is likely going to discuss whether it would like to conduct an in-house search, or hire a firm to aid in selecting a new superintendent. The board is anticipated to take action to accept Norman’s resignation in the near future.

At its regular meeting this past Monday, the school board took a first step in rebuilding the district’s business office on Monday.

In recent weeks the Hibbing School District notified the district that at the end of this fiscal year, June 30, it is terminating its agreement for business office services.

On Monday the Chisholm School Board approved hiring Ebony Johnson to fill the position as business manager, effective Feb. 27. The decision was made in a 5 to 0 vote with Director Danielle Randa-Sauter abstaining.

During discussion on Monday Chisholm School Board Chair Bob Rahja recalled the district previously had difficulty filling the business manager position, saying it was “close to disaster” before the Hibbing School District stepped in to help out.

The business manager position includes benefits including insurance, vacation, and sick leave. Johnson’s salary for the three-year contract is as follows: pro-rated at $75,000 from March until June 30, and is $76,500 from July 1 through June 30, 2024, and $78,030, from July 1 to June 30, 2025, with an additional $5,000 upon completing her master’s degree, for a total of $83,030, according to a copy of the contract contained in the agenda packet.

Since Aug. 1, 2021 the Chisholm School District had contracted with the Hibbing School District for business office services. The most recent contract began on Aug. 1, 2022 and was set to expire on July 31, 2025, according to an earlier article published in the Mesabi Tribune. Per the agreement Chisholm was to pay Hibbing $10,417 per month for the first year. Then in the second and third years, $10,417 per month plus costs associated with contract increases negotiated for the business office staff at the Hibbing School District.

The Chisholm School District is still in the process of filling a human resources/payroll specialist for the business office.

The board also took up the following other matters at its Feb. 27 meeting:

• Accepted the resignation of Ann Marie Lubovich, for purposes of retirement, from her position as music teacher, effective June 2.

• Accepted the resignation of Bailey Jacobson from her position as an Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) classroom assistant, effective March 3.

• Hired Brittany Grinde-Larson as ECFE classroom assistant, effective Feb. 27.

• Tabled a proposal for communication and branding from Barbara Darland, Darland Marketing Solutions, LLC. allowing the board time to obtain more information.

• Approved the following policies: Policy 401-Equal Employment Opportunity; Policy 402-Disability Nondiscrimination; 403-Discipline, Suspension, and Dismissal of School District Employees; 404-Employment Background Checks; 405-Veterans Preference; 406-Public and Private Personnel Data and Form; 407-Employee Right to Know-Exposure to Hazardous Substances; 408-Subpoena of a School District Employee; 409-Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions and Creations; Policy 412-Expense Reimbursement; Policy 807-Health and Safety.

The school board has scheduled a working session to discuss a variety of topics, including:

• A joint meeting involving the Chisholm School Board, Chisholm City Council, Chisholm Planning and Zoning Commission set for March 8 has been canceled.