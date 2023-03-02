Pence — Who Was Hunted By Trump Supporters on Jan. 6 — Twice Refuses to Say He Will Support Trump in 2024

In a sit-down interview with CBS News, former Vice President Mike Pence refused twice to state that he would back his former boss, Donald Trump, if the former president secures the Republican nomination in 2024.

When asked by CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns about 2024, Pence said that “different times call for different leadership.”

“I’m very confident we’ll have better choices come 2024,” the former vice president said. “And I’m confident our standard-bearer will win the day in November of that year.”

Pence also declined to say if he would run in 2024. He recently announced he expects to make a decision by Spring.

The interview comes after Pence called for voters to “resist the temptation of focusing on personalities or embracing a populism unmoored to conservative principle.”

The comment, seen as a clear shot at Trump, prompted Huey-Burns to repeatedly press Pence on whether he was pitching himself as an alternative to the former president.

Pence avoided any criticism of Trump, though he repeatedly boasted of “Trump-Pence policies” and “the Trump-Pence administration.” (Trump infamously egged on his supporters to storm the Capitol Building, during a riot in which they chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”)

The Indiana Republican did note, however, that “obviously the administration did not end well.”

Pence also defended his decision to fight the subpoena from the special counsel overseeing the investigation into the January 6 riot.

“The notion of compelling a former vice president to appear in court to testify against the president with whom they served is unprecedented, but I also believe it’s unconstitutional,” Pence said.

