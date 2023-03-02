‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Preview: Angela Reveals Where She Stands With Romeo Today

Angela Simmons opens up to her loved ones about Romeo Miller showing up at the party and how she feels about him now. “I haven’t seen him. We don’t talk. We don’t speak,” Angela says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 2 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.

Angela Simmons talks about her relationship with Romeo Miller. (WE tv)

She continues, “Me and him were friends, and then 3 years ago or whatever it was, mad long ago, there was comments made about me. Romeo said something about my dating, how I dressed, it was just like a lot. Then in public when I approached him about it, it just went left. It went from 0 to 100. it got blown out of proportion.”

Angela said “everyone” at the party got involved, and that was the last time she spoke to him. “He told me he would be there for me as a friend. When you say that, I’m gonna take it to heart and really think you’re gonna be around. It sucks. I’m at a point where am I’m still worried about what happened 3 years ago? No, but we need to still talk about it,” she admits.

However, she’s been going back and forth about having a conversation. She’s just not sure if it should happen now. Romeo previously said that he didn’t like how things ended with Angela, and he wanted to get “closure.”

Romeo Miller returned to ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ to make amends. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Jojo Simmons chimes in and notes that things were also said about him. Jojo is open to having the conversation, but they all need to get everything out on the table. “He still needs to know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. at the end of the day,” Jojo says.

He adds, “The main reason I really was upset with Romeo was because I thought as families we were closer than that for you to speak on Angela and then speak on me. I thought that we had more respect each other.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.