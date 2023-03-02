Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Where Y’at this Weekend? Los Isleños Festival, Concerts, and More!!

By Josh Danzig,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArW1S_0l5E0Ll600

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

  • First, celebrate the culture and history of Louisiana’s Isleños people at this weekend’s Fiesta de los Isleños . The festival will have live Spanish music, as well as many living history and folklife demonstrations. guests can also enjoy traditional Isleños food, a tapas bar, and homemade desserts. Tickets are $5 and children 12 or under can enter for free.
  • Next, celebrate New Orleans women in music at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Chanteuse concert series , which takes place at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. The Sarah Quintana Band takes the stage tomorrow night, while Ever More Nest performs this Saturday. Other performers include Sharon Martin on March 11 th .
  • Don’t miss the Future Superstar Tour when it comes to the Fillmore on Sunday. The event will feature performers who specialize in hip-hop and R&B. The concert will be hosted by actor and comedian Nick Cannon who is known best for his appearances on America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer .
  • Finally, any fan of classic country music should see The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash on Sunday at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. The show sill star Shawn Barker as the legendary Johnny Cash performing some of late singer’s biggest hits with a full backing band. Expect to hear classic Cash songs like “I Walk the Line” and “Ring of Fire.”

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com . Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Legendary Louisiana chocolate, the Heavenly Hash, rings in 100th birthday
Ponchatoula, LA2 days ago
Cabbages, cabbages, and more cabbages! Your guide to St. Patrick’s Day in the New Orleans area
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
With the help of a CPA, this class could just turn New Orleans students into millionaires
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This NOLA chef is James Beard Award nominee, and his black-eyed peas will nurture your soul
New Orleans, LA21 hours ago
Shocked by New Orleans’ food crisis, she started changing lives with a “Big Red Box”
New Orleans, LA18 hours ago
Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado to hold meet and greet on the North Shore
Mandeville, LA14 hours ago
St. Martin’s Episcopal channels inner ‘David’ in a postseason of ‘Goliaths’
Metairie, LA1 day ago
Clear divide in St. Bernard Parish as residents gather for an open house on a potential port expansion
Violet, LA1 day ago
Jill Biden to visit Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Stakeholders come together to discuss the future of Jefferson Parish schools
Marrero, LA6 hours ago
Woodmere Playground in Harvey is getting some improvements
Harvey, LA5 hours ago
Privateers season comes to end in thrilling semifinal loss to Northwestern State
Natchitoches, LA19 hours ago
LDWF announces road reopenings on Pearl River WMA
Slidell, LA2 days ago
Xavier crushes Hope International in opening round of NAIA Nationals
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
City council reinstates HANO Commissioner Sharon Jasper
New Orleans, LA15 hours ago
“They were smart and kind” Family remembers slain brothers, Slidell’s first two homicides of the year
Slidell, LA2 days ago
Privateers to play first 5-game week of season, open with South Alabama
Mobile, AL1 day ago
SLU travels to Alabama A&M, game time pushed up
Hammond, LA1 day ago
Willie Green says ‘it’s go time’ as McCollum scores 32 in Pels’ 113-106 win
Dallas, TX6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy