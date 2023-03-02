Open in App
Hockley County, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

DPS responds to two-vehicle rollover in Hockley County

By Christianna Barbosa,

6 days ago

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm to Market Road 1585 near Farm to Market Road 168.

The crash happened Thursday morning around 8:30, and the drivers involved were taken to area hospitals for moderate injuries, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Littlefield man snuck into 11-year-old girl’s room, takes plea deal

DPS troopers said EMTs were tending to occupants. Injuries appeared moderate to serious, DPS said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews worked, HCSO also said in its social media post. The roadway was closed off, but has since been reopened.

