Rice Lake Chronotype

Bernick's gives $15K to Northwood Tech's Construction Essentials

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAhim_0l5Dwd8S00

The Northwood Technical College Foundation recently applied for a grant through the Bernick’s Family Foundation. The purpose of this grant was to acquire tools for the Construction Essentials program, as more tools would allow the college to provide more offerings of this program. The Foundation was granted $15,000, which will allow for the purchase of one entire set of tools and supplement the current sets with tools that are missing.

The Construction Essentials program focuses on going to different areas in the region to prepare individuals for employment in the construction job sector. The program is currently being taught at Luck and Clayton high schools before heading to the Gordon Correctional Facility. Past courses have been taught on some of the area reservations as well.

For more information on how to contribute to the Northwood Technical College Foundation in support of programs such as the Construction Essentials program, visit NorthwoodTech.edu/donate . Generous donors and donations are essential to the success of students at Northwood Tech. The Foundation is grateful to all of its partnerships for making success possible for student achievement.

