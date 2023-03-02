Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
New York Post

Eagles’ A.J. Brown warns JuJu Smith-Schuster not to get ‘beat tf up’ after strange video surfaces

By Jaclyn Hendricks,

6 days ago

A bizarre video featuring Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has escalated the feud that erupted following Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown tore into Smith-Schuster once again on Wednesday, the same day a video dropped with the latter mocking the Birds.

In messages that have since been deleted, the 25-year-old Brown tweeted to Smith-Schuster, 26, “You really need to find you somebody else to play with.”

“Don’t let that ring get you beat tf up,” Brown continued.

This skit from JuJu Smith-Schuster mocking the #Eagles including AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts, James Bradberry, and the entire team in general seems to be what set off AJ Brown’s retaliatory tweets towards Juju. pic.twitter.com/jzdZDRda7I

— Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) March 2, 2023

Brown also appeared to direct message Smith-Schuster, writing in part, “You better go to Cabo and enjoy your ring and stop f–king w me.”

Brown’s ire appeared to stem from the clip – appearing to originate from content creator Brenden Clinton, and starring Smith-Schuster – that partly revisits the Eagles’ Super Bowl heartbreak, in which “members” of the team gather for a film session following their crushing 38-35 loss to the Chiefs last month.

Smith-Schuster directly references A.J. Brown in the video, while also making jokes about the Eagles defense “dropping the ball.”

It comes weeks after the Philadelphia standout chided Kansas City’s soon-to-be free agent over a Valentine’s Day meme that targeted Eagles cornerback James Bradberry — who was flagged for holding in a pivotal moment of Super Bowl 2023.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown speaks to the media ahead of Super Bowl 2023 in February 2023.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Beyond Brown, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also took aim at Smith-Schuster , who signed with the Chiefs in free agency last year on a one-year deal.

“Bra just asking for it… mf lame af!!!” Slay tweeted in response to the video.

Brown originally called out Smith-Schuster in February after the former Steelers receiver posted a Valentine’s Day note of Bradberry that read, “I’ll hold you when it matters most,” referencing the controversial penalty that essentially ended the game in Kansas City’s favor.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster ahead of a game in January 2023.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
A.J. Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster feuded in February 2023 following a Valentine’s Day meme that featured Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.
Twitter/JuJu Smith-Schuster

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown began on Twitter . “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

Smith-Schuster recorded seven receptions for 53 yards in the Super Bowl.

