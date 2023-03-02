Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Behind oddsmakers’ muted reaction to Rangers’ Patrick Kane trade

By Action Network,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdRea_0l5DwKYl00

It’s pretty easy to see why fans and the hockey media are excited that the Rangers acquired Patrick Kane .

The 34-year-old has been one of the biggest stars in the NHL since he was drafted first overall in 2007 and now gets to play in the league’s shiniest market.

There’s some Hollywood potential with this new marriage.

Usually, when a trade is met with this kind of excitement, the betting market reacts.

Sometimes in a big way.

But for this particular move, the adjustment from the bookmakers has been muted.

According to John Ewing of BetMGM , the Rangers were +1400 to win the Stanley Cup at their shop last week before it became clear Kane was heading to Broadway and now sit at +1100, which is essentially moving from a 6.7 percent implied win probability to an 8.3 percent chance of winning a ring.

And even that 1.6 percent jump needs some context.

The Rangers are a big-market team in a state with legal sports betting, so bookmakers will always put a premium on their price since they know they’ll get plenty of money on the Blueshirts no matter the odds.

But it’s not just the market factors that are keeping this price in the double digits behind the Eastern Conference juggernauts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jq7NQ_0l5DwKYl00
Gerard Gallant
NHLI via Getty Images

There are also some on and off-ice concerns that this trade creates.

No team in the NHL has enjoyed better injury-luck than the Rangers this season.

Entering play on Wednesday, New York’s top five defensemen had missed a combined three games with injury and all of those were by the same defenseman (Ryan Lindgren).

It’s a similar story with the forwards.

The Rangers’ top-nine forwards have missed a total of 13 games this season and that includes a couple of healthy scratches.

Get the lowdown on the Best USA Sports Betting Sites and Apps

Eight of those man-games lost were by Filip Chytil.

Why is this relevant? Because the Kane trade takes away any roster flexibility the Rangers had.

As The New York Post’s Larry Brooks reported, the team won’t be able to carry more than 21 players the remainder of the regular season and right now the roster includes an extra defenseman.

If a forward gets hurt, the Rangers would have to play shorthanded one game (or dress seven defensemen), then call up a forward from Hartford that is making less than $850,000 under emergency conditions.

The salary cap does not carry over into the playoffs, though.

In other words, if the Rangers’ run into injury issues for the first time in two seasons, they’ll have to rework a lot of things thanks to the Kane maneuver.

And on the ice, it’s fair to question just how much better this move makes this team. Kane is a wizard in the offensive zone and with the puck on his stick, but the Rangers were already flush with those kinds of performers.

In his own zone, Kane — well, let’s just say that’s not what he’s paid for.

Patrick Kane
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nor is his projected linemate, Artemi Panarin.

Against dynamic forechecking teams like Carolina, New Jersey, Boston or Tampa Bay that could go south.

Or at the very least, will need a deft touch from Gerard Gallant.

Patrick Kane’s numbers may be down this season, but we all know that there’s plenty of upside with this addition.

But, as the betting market shows, that upside may not meet the hype.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Ryan Lindgren’s looming Rangers return underscores worth
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Accused NYC rapist was free because no one told court he blew plea deal in assault case
Bronx, NY9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Call-up Hudson Fasching making big impact for Islanders
Elmont, NY4 hours ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Mystery surrounds missing GA dad found wrapped in carpet — even after cause of death revealed
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher won’t be charged, but parents still could be
Newport News, VA9 hours ago
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend tricked into leaving his home, locked out amid messy split: court docs
Jupiter, FL13 hours ago
Joe Mixon’s home surrounded by Police after Bengals RB accused of killing juvenile
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle on prominent $64M LA billionaire’s mansion
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Missing Indiana teen Emily Barger believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
Georgetown, IN10 hours ago
Jose Gonzalez who stole ambulance and ran over FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo found guilty of murder
Bronx, NY10 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
NFL star Joe Mixon’s house cordoned off by police, sister says he’s uninvolved in shooting
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Ja Morant will miss at least four more Grizzlies games after gun video
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
NYPD finds Tyvek suit linked to ‘Hazmat killer’ wanted in fatal bodega robbery
Bronx, NY8 hours ago
Knicks vow to regroup quickly for daunting road trip
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Julia Fox’s father, brother busted as cops find ghost guns, drug-making materials in apartment: sources
Manhattan, NY9 hours ago
3 police officers shot in east Los Angeles, suspect dead after hours-long standoff
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy