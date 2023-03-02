Norwich Free Academy girls hoops wins Class LL tourney opener: Wednesday's top performers

The Norwich Free Academy defeated Amity, 53-42 in the first round of the CIAC Class LL girls basketball tournament Wednesday at Woodbridge.

The No. 19 Wildcats built leads of 11-3 after one quarter, 20-9 at halftime, and 37-18 after three quarters.

NFA advanced to meet No. 3 Newtown in the second round on Friday, March 3 at Newtown High School.

No. 9 Ellis Tech , fresh off its first appearance in the Connecticut Technical Conference championship game, fell short against No. 24 East Windsor, 44-39, in the first round of the Class S state tournament at Danielson.

The Golden Eagles led 24-23 at halftime.

"I am beyond proud of what this team accomplished this season," Ellis Tech coach John Murdock said.

Griswold defeated Killingly to capture the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division 2 boys basketball tournament championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Here's how they did it: Griswold wins ECC Division 2 tourney championship

Griswold's Christian Russell, Jeff Souvenance, and Jacob Strain, and Killingly's Yianni Baribeau and Johnny Kazantzis were named to the all tournament team.

Here are Wednesday's top performers.

Girls basketball

Nevaeh Yorke, Norwich Free Academy: Junior guard scored 17 points to lift the No. 19 Wildcats to a 53-42 win over No. 14 Amity in the first round of the Class LL state tournament at Woodbridge.

Emily Orcutt, Norwich Free Academy: Sophomore center scored 15 points as the Wildcats advanced to the Class LL second round with a win against Amity.

Aislinn Richmond, Norwich Free Academy: Senior forward scored 15 points in the Wildcats’ tournament opening win against Amity.

Kylie Damble, Ellis Tech: Junior forward scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds but the No. 9 Golden Eagles fell short 44-39 to No. 24 East Windsor in the first round of the Class S state tournament at Danielson.

Brooke Montecalvo and Kiara Cartier, Ellis Tech: Guard duo each had 10 points in the Golden Eagles state tournament loss against East Windsor.

Molly Crabtree, Killingly: Junior guard collected 13 points, three steals, and three assists but No. 15 Killingly fel lshort 47-39 against No. 15 Berlin in the opening round of the Class MM state tournament.

Sydney Crabtree and Aila Gutierrez, Killingly: Duo each had eight points in Killingly's loss against Berlin in the Class MM state tournament opener.

Boys basketball

Christian Russell, Griswold: Senior forward scored a game-high 24 points to lift the Wolverines to a 65-58 victory over Killingly in the ECC Division 2 tournament championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Russell was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Jeff Souvenance, Griswold: Senior scored 17 points in the Wolverines’ win against Killingly in the ECC tournament final. Souvenance was named to the all-tournament team.

Yianni Baribeau, Killingly: Senior forward scored 22 points but Killingly fell short 65-58 against Griswold in the ECC Division 2 tournament championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Baribeau was named to the all-tournament team.

Johnny Kazantzis, Killingly: Sophomore guard scored 22 points in Killingy’s loss against Griswold in the ECC tournament final. Kazantzis was named to the all-tournament team.

