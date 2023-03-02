Open in App
Norwich, CT
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Bulletin

Norwich Free Academy girls hoops wins Class LL tourney opener: Wednesday's top performers

By The Bulletin,

6 days ago

The Norwich Free Academy defeated Amity, 53-42 in the first round of the CIAC Class LL girls basketball tournament Wednesday at Woodbridge.

The No. 19 Wildcats built leads of 11-3 after one quarter, 20-9 at halftime, and 37-18 after three quarters.

NFA advanced to meet No. 3 Newtown in the second round on Friday, March 3 at Newtown High School.

No. 9 Ellis Tech , fresh off its first appearance in the Connecticut Technical Conference championship game, fell short against No. 24 East Windsor, 44-39, in the first round of the Class S state tournament at Danielson.

The Golden Eagles led 24-23 at halftime.

"I am beyond proud of what this team accomplished this season," Ellis Tech coach John Murdock said.

Griswold defeated Killingly to capture the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division 2 boys basketball tournament championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Here's how they did it: Griswold wins ECC Division 2 tourney championship

Griswold's Christian Russell, Jeff Souvenance, and Jacob Strain, and Killingly's Yianni Baribeau and Johnny Kazantzis were named to the all tournament team.

Here are Wednesday's top performers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSSf9_0l5DwF9800

Girls basketball

Nevaeh Yorke, Norwich Free Academy: Junior guard scored 17 points to lift the No. 19 Wildcats to a 53-42 win over No. 14 Amity in the first round of the Class LL state tournament at Woodbridge.

Emily Orcutt, Norwich Free Academy: Sophomore center scored 15 points as the Wildcats advanced to the Class LL second round with a win against Amity.

Aislinn Richmond, Norwich Free Academy: Senior forward scored 15 points in the Wildcats’ tournament opening win against Amity.

Kylie Damble, Ellis Tech: Junior forward scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds but the No. 9 Golden Eagles fell short 44-39 to No. 24 East Windsor in the first round of the Class S state tournament at Danielson.

Brooke Montecalvo and Kiara Cartier, Ellis Tech: Guard duo each had 10 points in the Golden Eagles state tournament loss against East Windsor.

Molly Crabtree, Killingly: Junior guard collected 13 points, three steals, and three assists but No. 15 Killingly fel lshort 47-39 against No. 15 Berlin in the opening round of the Class MM state tournament.

Sydney Crabtree and Aila Gutierrez, Killingly: Duo each had eight points in Killingly's loss against Berlin in the Class MM state tournament opener.

Boys basketball

Christian Russell, Griswold: Senior forward scored a game-high 24 points to lift the Wolverines to a 65-58 victory over Killingly in the ECC Division 2 tournament championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Russell was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Jeff Souvenance, Griswold: Senior scored 17 points in the Wolverines’ win against Killingly in the ECC tournament final. Souvenance was named to the all-tournament team.

Yianni Baribeau, Killingly: Senior forward scored 22 points but Killingly fell short 65-58 against Griswold in the ECC Division 2 tournament championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Baribeau was named to the all-tournament team.

Johnny Kazantzis, Killingly: Sophomore guard scored 22 points in Killingy’s loss against Griswold in the ECC tournament final. Kazantzis was named to the all-tournament team.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich Free Academy girls hoops wins Class LL tourney opener: Wednesday's top performers

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy