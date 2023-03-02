Arkansas women's basketball uses late comeback to beat Missouri, advance in SEC Tournament

In a game between two of the league's top 3-point shooting teams, it was only fitting that the game should come down to perimeter scoring. No. 8-seed Arkansas women's basketball got past No. 9-seed Missouri with an 85-74 SEC Tournament win Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Razorbacks (21-11) went 5-for-9 from 3-point range in the fourth-quarter. A 16-0 run late included four of those made 3-pointers and helped Arkansas come back from down as many as 11 in the third quarter against the Tigers (17-13). Arkansas outscored Missouri 29-10 in the final period.

The win keeps Arkansas' postseason hopes alive. The Razorbacks remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble and could sneak into the field of 68. They will face No. 1 seed South Carolina (29-0) on Friday (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network).

PREDICTIONS: SEC Women's Basketball Tournament predictions: Picking every game including championship

AWARDS: USA TODAY Sports Network 2023 All-SEC women's basketball awards, coach and player of the year

Chrissy Carr's dominant game

Arkansas guard Chrissy Carr matched her season high with 22 points — in the first half. The senior guard accounted for more than half of the Razorbacks' first-half points and four of its six early makes from beyond the arc.

She finished with a career-high 34, beating her previous best of 31. Her six made 3-pointers were the most of her career, too.

Carr had big games against Missouri in the regular season as well. She was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc with 16 points in the January matchup and 5-for-7 with 18 in the February edition.

Sharp 3-point shooting

Arkansas and Missouri are two of the SEC's top 3-point shooting teams. In the Razorbacks' regular-season games against the Tigers, Arkansas did an excellent job limited Missouri on the perimeter. At the SEC Tournament, the Tigers took all they wanted beyond the arc.

Missouri shot 13-for-26 from 3-point range, the most it had made in an SEC game this season. The Tigers' 50% from beyond the arc tied their fourth-best mark of the season. Guard Hayley Frank led the way, going 4-for-5.

But it was the fourth quarter that gave Arkansas the win. The Razorbacks held the Tigers to 1-for-3 from deep while making five of their own. All told, Arkansas went 12-for-29 from the perimeter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas women's basketball uses late comeback to beat Missouri, advance in SEC Tournament