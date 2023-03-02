Open in App
Knox County, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

South Knox School Corp. looks for new superintendent

By Shelby Reilly,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNwnF_0l5DqWyf00

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Knox School Corporation is now on the hunt for a new superintendent following a school board meeting Wednesday night.

The Board of Trustees voted 4-1 to buy out the remaining year of Tim Grove’s superintendent contract.

According to a joint statement from the school corporation and the superintendent, Grove will remain in his current position through the end of this academic school year.

New details regarding VCSC Superintendent search

In the statement, Board Chair Eric Carter said, “Tim Grove has been a strong advocate for education and has moved South Knox forward during his years at South Knox. We thank him and wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

In the same statement, Grove said, “I wish the very best for the community and for South Knox schools. I want to thank the community and Boards for which I have served for the opportunity that I have had to lead the South Knox Schools for the past 11 years. I am proud of our accomplishments and know that the Corporation is in a great position to continue to move forward under new leadership. I will miss the students, teachers, and staff. I look forward to a strong finish to this school year and do not want my departure to be a distraction to the important work to be done between now and June 30.”

You can read the full statement between the school corporation and superintendent Grove down below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OV6HI_0l5DqWyf00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
RiverSCAPE looking for community input, offers survey
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Vigo officials debate $500,000 spending for housing, diversion center
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Marshall to open early childcare center for local kids
Marshall, IL1 day ago
PHOTOS: Olney Central College charter bus struck in crash
Parkersburg, IL14 hours ago
FULL INTERVIEW: Commissioner discusses Vigo Co. projects
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Terre Haute downtown businesses to clean-up after crows
Terre Haute, IN11 hours ago
Internet company expanding to downtown Washington
Washington, IN10 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day events underway for this weekend
Terre Haute, IN10 hours ago
Schertz named finalist for Skip Prosser Award
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Remarkable Women: Christina Crist’s mission to end suicide
Terre Haute, IN12 hours ago
ISP: Tennessee fugitive arrested after chase on I-64
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Beware the jumping worm! Invasive species spotted in Indiana
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Bedford furniture warehouse a total loss after fire
Bedford, IN19 hours ago
Afterburner’s “Hoosier Mama” beer supports Hoosier Aviation team & Pink Boots Society
Terre Haute, IN11 hours ago
Recovery Cafe Sullivan opens doors with loving arms
Sullivan, IN2 days ago
Funeral arrangements made for Vanderburgh County deputy
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Bloomington named one of the ‘coolest small cities in America’
Bloomington, IN17 hours ago
Screening & prevention is key in colorectal cancer
Vincennes, IN1 day ago
Community helps locate suspect after police issue alert
Robinson, IL17 hours ago
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Podcast 3-8-23
Bloomfield, IN12 hours ago
Bars could see financial boost during St. Patrick’s Day
Terre Haute, IN6 hours ago
New effort to make puppies a part of your daily stretching
Sullivan, IN1 day ago
West Terre Haute PD: Stun gun used as man arrested after tussling with officer
West Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Bloomington woman charged with domestic terrorism following protest in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
DOJ: Leader of meth trafficking conspiracy sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
Evansville, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy