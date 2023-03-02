South Knox School Corp. looks for new superintendent

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Knox School Corporation is now on the hunt for a new superintendent following a school board meeting Wednesday night.

The Board of Trustees voted 4-1 to buy out the remaining year of Tim Grove’s superintendent contract.

According to a joint statement from the school corporation and the superintendent, Grove will remain in his current position through the end of this academic school year.

In the statement, Board Chair Eric Carter said, “Tim Grove has been a strong advocate for education and has moved South Knox forward during his years at South Knox. We thank him and wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

In the same statement, Grove said, “I wish the very best for the community and for South Knox schools. I want to thank the community and Boards for which I have served for the opportunity that I have had to lead the South Knox Schools for the past 11 years. I am proud of our accomplishments and know that the Corporation is in a great position to continue to move forward under new leadership. I will miss the students, teachers, and staff. I look forward to a strong finish to this school year and do not want my departure to be a distraction to the important work to be done between now and June 30.”

You can read the full statement between the school corporation and superintendent Grove down below.

