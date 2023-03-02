Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WFYI

A new program will preserve one of Indiana’s first Black settlements

By Timoria Cunningham – Indianapolis Recorder,

6 days ago
Indiana Landmarks' Black Heritage Preservation Program is working to preserve Indiana’s Black history one site at a time. “There’s value in our communities and we...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Four Indiana Cities on the ‘Most Dangerous in America’ List in 2023
Boonville, IN1 day ago
Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe
Attica, IN8 hours ago
Are Bald Eagles Native to Indiana?
Boonville, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beware the jumping worm! Invasive species spotted in Indiana
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Homeownership is out of reach for many Hoosiers, and advocates and tenants are ‘fed up’
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old found safe
Georgetown, IN1 day ago
State files administrative complaint against Indiana pathologist
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Eleven Park could revitalize a corner of downtown Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Two troubled westside bars denied liquor license renewals
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned
Auburn, IN2 days ago
2 babies surrendered in 2 days at Indiana Safe Haven boxes
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indiana lawmakers trying to crack down on landlords not paying utility bills
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Two Babies Dropped Off at Baby Boxes in Indiana Recently
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Central Indiana Police launch 'No Ticket, Let's Fix It!' initiative
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
What city was the first capital of the Indiana Territory?
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Historic bridge in Noblesville moves to new location
Noblesville, IN3 days ago
Indiana woman among 23 to be charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta
Atlanta, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis Zoo announces what is expected to be a historic birth
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Mississippi double murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Cambridge City, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy