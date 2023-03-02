Apple store abruptly closes at Northlake Mall, in latest blow to struggling NC site

In another blow to financially struggling Northlake Mall, a major tenant permanently closed this week.

Apple store closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the company said on its website. It will open another Charlotte-area store early next year, and Northlake workers will work at its other Charlotte store, at SouthPark mall, or help customers online, the company said.

Northlake employees were notified Wednesday that the store would be closing that day, Bloomberg News reported. The abrupt closing happened four hours before the store normally closed for the day.

It also happened in the wake of the third shooting at Northlake Mall in 75 days, according to Observer news partner WSOC. Two people arguing outside Macy’s in the parking lot led to gunfire. No one was injured but four cars were hit, the station said.

On Feb. 5, the mall closed after police said a shot was fired inside the mall in front of the DTLR shoe store after a dispute between two people. No one was injured.

And on Dec. 15, the mall closed for a day after two people were shot at the shopping center. An argument inside a store led to a fight between two people, the Observer reported. Three people were arrested.

The Apple store at Northlake Mall unexpectedly permanently closed this week. Catherine Muccigrosso/The Charlotte Observer file photo

Northlake Mall financial problems

The shootings are another setback for the two-story, 1.1-million-square-foot mall that went into receivership in May 2021 after failing to pay unspecified debts. Spinoso Real Estate Group of Syracuse, N.Y., maintains and operates the mall, and collects rent.

As of Dec. 31, occupancy is at 73.7% with 59.5% permanent businesses and 14.2% temporary, the latest court documents show.

Spinoso reported in January that it had completed five new tenant deals making up $454,497 in revenue with 15 tenants renewing leases , including Apple, the Observer reported.

The 6,293-square-foot Apple store opened on the upper level in 2011 featuring full-service sales and setup of personal Apple products. The mall opened in 2005.

Northlake Mall officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Apple officials declined to comment about the decision to leave the mall, other than saying a new store is planned in the area.





But as of Thursday morning, the Apple store was still listed as being open in Northlake Mall’s directory.

The Northlake Mall Apple store, which opened in 2011, permanently closed Wednesday. Seen here is an Apple store in California. Nikolay Antonov/TNS

Local concerns about Northlake Mall

Reaction to the store closing and state of Northlake Mall was mixed on social media sites like Facebook .

“That mall used to be so nice! So sad!!,” one person said.

Several people referred to it as the “new Eastland Mall.” Once the largest shopping center in North Carolina, the East Charlotte mall closed in 2010 after years of decline.

Others lamented over Northlake Mall’s future.

“As a former mall employee I know how this will affect hours, money and even some careers for those that aren’t even to blame with the jobs at risk!!! Everyone can’t shop online,” another said.