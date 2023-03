NBC Philadelphia

Psychologist Shares the Nightly Routine She Uses to Make New Habits Stick: ‘It Really Helps Me Keep Going' By Natasha Piñon,CNBC, 6 days ago

By Natasha Piñon,CNBC, 6 days ago

When Rachel Turow gets ready for bed, she flosses differently than most other people: She talks to herself while doing it. "That's so great that ...