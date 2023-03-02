Open in App
Slab Fork, WV
WVNS

Southbound lanes of Coalfields Expressway back open after earlier accident

By Claudia Sessa,

6 days ago

UPDATE: Thursday, March 2, 2023 @ 10:17 AM | SLAB FORK, WV (WVNS) — According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the scene of an earlier two-car accident has been cleared.

Both Southbound lanes of the Coalfields Expressway are back open.

Drivers are still asked to remain cautious when driving through the area.

SLAB FORK, WV (WVNS) — A two-car accident shut down both Southbound lanes of Coalfields Expressway at Slab Fork Road intersection.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, two people were taken to a hospital via Jan Care.

Dispatch says they received the call about the wreck around 8:43 a.m. Jan Care, Sophia Police, Beckley Police, Sophia City Fire, and Coal City Fire Department are all on the scene. Two people were extracted from their car.

Commuters are urged to find an alternate route.

Stick with 59News for updates.

