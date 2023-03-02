Orlando police chief updates community on crime, youth violence prevention

The Orlando Police Department gave an update Thursday on the work it is doing to help keep people in the city safe.

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith spoke around 11:15 a.m. about his agency’s latest efforts to fight violent crime.

When Smith was sworn in as new chief of police in September, he said one of his main priorities was to reduce gun and youth violence.

Smith said his vision for the OPD was to help make the community safer.

Tensions are high in many neighborhoods after all the shootings since the beginning of the year.

Shootings have occurred on school campuses, and most recently a 19-year-old was accused of shooting five people, killing 3 of them -- including a 38-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and a news reporter.

Channel 9 recently spoke with Smith who said it would take a community effort to stop this type of violence.

And couple of weeks ago, Orlando police held its first ever “Stop the Violence Unity Walk” that brought dozens of officers walking together with the community.

It was also an opportunity for the community and police to talk about issues.

