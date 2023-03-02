Constance Marten – latest news: Runaway couple charged with manslaughter of their baby

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the remains of a baby were found in a wooded area.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the aristocrat and her partner were also accused of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

An infant’s remains were found on Wednesday after a major two-day search operation in Sussex.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were apprehended by Sussex Police on the outskirts of Brighton on Monday night, after a more than seven-week search.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said it is “too early” to provide a specific date of death, adding that the infant had been dead for “several weeks”.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police, said: “At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender and post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

“Despite this, based on our inquiries we’ve carried out so far, we believe sadly the baby may have been dead for some time before they were found.”

The pair are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.