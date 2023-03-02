Open in App
Montgomery County, OH
WHIO Dayton

Power restored after large outage in southern Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff,

6 days ago
UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Power has been restored and all traffic signals are now functioning correctly.

Posted by Washington Township on Thursday, March 2, 2023

INITIAL REPORT:

Over 2,500 customers are without power in southern Montgomery County Thursday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., 2,590 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map.

Multiple traffic signals are out including Miamisburg-Centerville Road and Congress Park Drive, Miamisburg-Centerville Road and Miller Farm Lane, Congress Park Drive and McEwen Road, and Congress Park Drive and Paragon Road, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Thursday, March 2, 2023

The sheriff’s office has deployed portable stop signs, the post said. All intersections should be treated as a 4-way stop.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the outages.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.


