Power restored after large outage in southern Montgomery County

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Power has been restored and all traffic signals are now functioning correctly.

INITIAL REPORT:

Over 2,500 customers are without power in southern Montgomery County Thursday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., 2,590 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map.

Multiple traffic signals are out including Miamisburg-Centerville Road and Congress Park Drive, Miamisburg-Centerville Road and Miller Farm Lane, Congress Park Drive and McEwen Road, and Congress Park Drive and Paragon Road, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office has deployed portable stop signs, the post said. All intersections should be treated as a 4-way stop.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the outages.

