Power restored after large outage in southern Montgomery County

Over 2,500 customers are without power in southern Montgomery County Thursday morning.
As of 8:30 a.m., 2,590 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map.
Multiple traffic signals are out including Miamisburg-Centerville Road and Congress Park Drive, Miamisburg-Centerville Road and Miller Farm Lane, Congress Park Drive and McEwen Road, and Congress Park Drive and Paragon Road, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.
UPDATE: As of 9:45am, the power has been restored....
