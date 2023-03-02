Open in App
Lansford, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Feds: Pa. man admits packing explosives in checked suitcase at Lehigh Valley International Airport

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrFdn_0l56ojY000

A Pennsylvania man admitted to packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley International Airport when he feared arrest, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.

Marc Muffley, 40, of Lansford, called his girlfriend for a ride when he heard his name being paged at the airport, and soon switched his phone number to avoid being tracked, prosecutors said.

"The danger he created ... is simply astonishing," Assistant United States Attorney Sherri A. Stephan said at a Thursday court hearing, when she asked a judge to deny bail. "The fact TSA (the Transportation Security Administration) was able to immediately locate this device and prevent it from being placed on an airplane is to their credit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcQFM_0l56ojY000

A defense lawyer suggested that Muffley only wanted to set off fireworks on a Florida beach, where he said the one-time construction worker sometimes cares for an ailing grandfather.

However, U.S. Magistrate Pamela A. Carlos agreed to detain him without bail, finding that Muffley was both a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Authorities said the fact the explosive powder was packed in the same checked bag with the other items increased the risk of an explosion.

"The baggage also contained a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue suspected to be methamphetamine, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape," prosecutors wrote in a detention memorandum filed Thursday.

"His actions seriously jeopardized the lives of airport workers and patrons, and if the explosive had not been intercepted, the flight's passengers and the aircraft," the memo said.

Muffley is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint.

The defense lawyer, Jonathan McDonald, argued that the items were not "incendiary" and therefore did not meet the requirements of the second charge. Muffley attended the hearing, which was held via videoconference, from jail but did not speak.

"No one has posited one conceivable theory on how this thing could have gone off. That was not going to happen inside of a bag," McDonald said.

However, Carlos found probable cause to uphold both charges.

"We saw the police, the security guards walking around checking doors and bathroorms," said Ilsa Hausner, who was supposed to be on the flight to Orlando on Monday. "I said to my husband, 'There's something wrong.'"

Hausner was right. The flight was later cancelled and they were rebooked for the next day. When she found out an explosive was discovered, she wanted to know why anyone would bring it on a plane.

"What's your problem? Why do you want to hurt so many people, for what reason?" she asked.

Muffley left the airport after his name was paged over the airport's public address system, authorities said.

Muffley was arrested at his home Monday night, hours after he had checked in for the Orlando-bound Allegiant Air flight.

Doorbell camera footage from a neighbor recorded the moments FBI agents headed toward the house.

Megan Rims who lives just a couple doors down from Muffley spoke to
WFMZ-TV .

"I was at work today and heard on the news 'man from Carbon County,' and I look up," Rims said. "I'm like, 'That's my neighbor. That's why they were there. Oh, my God.'"

Muffley is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint. A message left Thursday for Muffley's federal public defender, Timothy Wright, was not immediately returned.

His record includes several arrests and jail stints for drug possession, theft, driving under the influence and other charges, the memo said. His girlfriend told authorities he feared being arrested at the airport on an outstanding child support warrant, authorities said.

Authorities have said they found a three-inch "circular compound" wrapped in paper and plastic wrap that they believe contained a mix of flash powder and other materials used to make commercial grade fireworks.

Attached to it was a "quick fuse" similar to a candle wick - apparently part of the original manufacture of the compound - as well as a slow-burning "hobby fuse" that appeared to have been added later, they said.

They believe the materials could be ignited by heat and friction, and posed a significant risk to the plane and its occupants, according to the criminal complaint.

A relative of Muffley told WFMZ, "Basically, the FBI found a commercial firework and a drill battery" in Muffley's baggage.

The relative, who did not want to be named, continued, "It's nice the whole country thinks he's smart enough to build a bomb." However, the relative said, "He's just not that smart."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Cops seized accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger’s underwear, medical gloves from parents’ home
Moscow, ID6 days ago
Pennsylvania officials say 8-year-old boy hospitalized after hanging from neck at amusement park
King Of Prussia, PA5 days ago
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania
Brownsville, PA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Church secretary stole $200,000 and spent it on a cruise and Las Vegas trip, feds say
Foley, AL13 days ago
New charge filed against student in school hallway attack on N.J. girl who died by suicide days later
Berkeley Township, NJ11 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX24 days ago
Shanquella Robinson's family travels to Washington, D.C., calling for arrests or extradition
Washington, DC3 days ago
This Huge General Store in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Skeletal remains found in Pennsylvania identified as man missing since 2013
New Castle, PA5 days ago
Teen Accused of Killing Temple University Cop Tried to Rob Officer as He Lay Dying
Philadelphia, PA15 days ago
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Las Vegas, NV21 days ago
Aaron Carter’s Mom Reveals Shocking Photos Surrounding Son’s Death, Calls Out Police
Lancaster, CA4 days ago
This Buffet has been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
East Earl, PA3 days ago
Unsealed search warrant in Idaho murders shows what FBI found in Bryan Kohberger’s family home
Moscow, ID6 days ago
‘No cops, no cops’: Woman fled for Thailand after killing Michigan State student in hit-and-run, FBI says
Oakland Charter Township, MI25 days ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC13 hours ago
Ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for racist attack on Black student-employee and police
Lexington, KY11 days ago
Pennsylvania man robbed, forced by suspect to drive to Philly: police | Today in Pa.
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy