Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty by the jury in his double murder trial for the brutal 7 June 2021 slaying of his wife Maggie and son Paul. It took jurors less than 3 hours to reach a unanimous verdict.

On Thursday morning, attorney Jim Griffin delivered the defence’s closing argument in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro hoping to plant reasonable doubt in the minds of jurors.

Prosecutor John Meadors then presented the state’s rebuttal argument, bringing Murdaugh one step closer to learning his fate. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters delivered the state’s three-hour closing argument on Wednesday.

He laid out the case against Mr Murdaugh beginning with the “gathering storm” of financial problems that led up to the murders and concluding with a plea to jurors to give a voice to the victims whom he said were fooled by the defendant like everyone else.

“Don’t let him fool you too,” Waters urged the jury.

Earlier on Wednesday, jurors also toured the crime scene where Maggie and Paul were brutally gunned down by the dog kennels on the grounds of the family’s Moselle estate.