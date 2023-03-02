Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
ABCNY

Jalen Carter, NFL Draft prospect, turns himself in after NJ native killed in crash

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgMfr_0l51icRM00

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter turned himself into law enforcement and posted his bond, after he was charged in connection to a crash that killed a teammate and team employee.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Carter turned himself in at 11:33 p.m. and was released at 11:49 p.m. Carter posted bond of $2,500 on the racing charge and $1,500 on the reckless driving charge.

Police are alleging that Carter, who is projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL draft, was racing Devin Willock, a New Milford native, and recruiting staffer Chandler Lecroy before their fatal crash.

Qccording to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Carter turned himself in at 11:33 p.m. and was released at 11:49 p.m. Carter posted bond of $2,500 on the racing charge and $1,500 on the reckless driving charge.

The athlete spoke publicly after being dealt reckless driving and racing charges. He said he would return to Athens to "make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented."

"There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of all wrongdoing," Carter said.

The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

In the fatal incident, it was discovered that their Ford Expedition was traveling at around 104 mph and LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

Carter's representatives previously told police in Athens that they were "making arrangements for (Carter) to turn himself in," Shaun Barnett, a spokesman for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, has told ABC News.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed his concern about the charges in a statement issued Wednesday:

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

Willock, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. LeCroy was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, suffered minor injuries. Georgia football staffer Victoria Bowles was hospitalized with more serious injuries.

Georgia athletic department officials said on Jan. 28 that the vehicle driven by LeCroy was expected to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey

A mother and her young daughter are trying to make a new life for themselves in New Jersey after fleeing Ukraine. Sonia Rincon has more on their story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX14 hours ago
Passenger dies after severe turbulence impacts business jet flight; Plane forced to land in CT
Leesburg, VA4 days ago
Man who randomly punched woman in subway surrenders day after Eyewitness News report
New York City, NY3 days ago
Bodega worker shot and killed on Upper East Side; suspect later held up Bronx store: police
Bronx, NY4 days ago
Drag performers take part in 'Drag Out Santos' rally at congressman's office in Queens
Queens, NY4 days ago
Ex-fiancée takes stand after former cop found guilty of killing son with autism
Riverhead, NY1 day ago
Extra Time: Guilty verdict reached in murder of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Dress for Success and the women who lead
Middle Island, NY6 hours ago
New legislation introduced in New York City to help prevent lithium-ion battery fires
New York City, NY1 day ago
Rapper Travis Scott set to meet with NYPD over alleged assault at Club Nebula in Midtown
New York City, NY1 day ago
Jericho High School wins national contest to stage Disney's 'Frozen' musical
Jericho, NY6 hours ago
Construction project disturbs Brooklyn community; residents, businesses want accountability
Brooklyn, NY7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy