Why The GOP Presidential Primary May Be A Two Man Race

With the presidential election of 2024 already on the radar, we know that former president Donald Trump is going to be at the top of the ticket. Right now there are 3 for the GOP, but it looks like there is going to be several more Republicans jumping into the race.

"I expect several more Republicans to jump into the race, I think that the field is going to be pretty wide" said Republican strategist, Vlad Davidiuk, "I think you're going to have candidates who are very interested and eager, to share a message with the American people."

Some of the other names on the potential list include Mike Pompeo, former vice president Mike Pence, Larry Hogan, and of course there Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who has not yet officially announced his plans.

In the end, the large Republican field will be narrowed down to 2, but perhaps with a surprise ending.

"I don't foresee Donald Trump being the nominee of the Republican party in 2024" Davidiuk told KTRH, "It's time for a new generation of leadership, it's time for a new approach on the problems and challenges that Americans are facing. I don't know who ultimately will be the final two, but I strongly suspect that Donald Trump will not be one of those people."

For what it's worth, Davidiuk is the first expert we have spoken to who has gone on record, that Trump will not be the nominee for the GOP in 2024.