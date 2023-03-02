Headaches continue for LIRR riders on day 4 of full Grand Central Madison service

Long Island Rail Road commuters remained frustrated Thursday while dealing with crowded trains following the recent addition of full Grand Central Madison service.

The train schedule overhaul reduced the numbers of cars on a train from 12 to eight on some of the trains.

The changes contributed to crowded platforms with rush-hour riders saying the trains are packed and some connections to shuttles are not taking place.

"I think it's a little tedious sometimes," one rider told News 12. "I always like to make sure that I get on the direct train to Penn Station instead of transferring at Jamaica."

Officials were taking a look at how traffic patterns changed since the new schedules went into effect on Monday.

According to new data, 71% of peak morning riders are traveling to Penn station.

A total of 29% are riding into Grand Central Madison.

MTA officials say they will continue to monitor the traffic patterns and ridership - and make changes as needed.

