Mississippi River mayors eye federal funds to fight effects of climate change

The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a coalition of more than 100 Mississippi River mayors, released its policy platform Wednesday, March 1, with an eye toward natural infrastructure, ecosystem restoration and disaster resilience.

The group, co-chaired by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, unveiled the platform Wednesday night during a kickoff dinner to their annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

The United States Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, two federal investments that bring “the most resources to the Mississippi River Corridor since the New Deal,” have the potential to transform the region, Strickland said in a joint statement with his co-chair in the organization, Greenville, Mississippi, Mayor Errick Simmons.

Strickland and Simmons said the historic federal investments could fund watershed-scale projects to completion. Like the other mayors in the coalition, Brad Cavanagh, mayor of Dubuque, Iowa, said new spending must be paired with smart policy.

Nearly $1 trillion of product travels on the Mississippi River annually, accounting for more than 90% of U.S. agricultural exports, generating half a trillion dollars in revenue and employing an estimated 1.3 million people.

“Our corridor is a national treasure of environmental services vital to our nation’s economic security and critical to commodity production, manufacturing and transportation,” Strickland and Simmons said in the joint statement.

The mayors are seeking authorization for eight pieces of legislation and calling for more than $280 million in appropriations for 10 projects, which executive director Colin Wellenkamp said demonstrate a basin-scale approach to conservation.

“We have good programs that don’t perform beyond small asymmetrical projects,” Wellenkamp said in reference to the outsized impacts of climate change, compared to current projects. “(The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative) calls for them to be given greater funding and larger service-area footprints.”

This year, Wellenkamp said they’re relying more heavily on the Farm Bill this year to accomplish that.

One pillar of the programs is protection of the basin’s natural infrastructure, such as wetlands, which combat severe weather events driven by climate change.

Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative 2023 Federal Policy Platform

Wetlands provide myriad benefits to communities near the river: water quality improvement, pollution control, flood protection and recreation, to name a few. The upper Mississippi River has lost more than 80% of wetlands since the end of the 18th century, making the region more vulnerable to natural disasters.

Protecting the river’s natural infrastructure makes surrounding communities more disaster-resilient, something top of mind for the mayors as climate-induced severe weather events become increasingly more common. Wetland depletion has left the region “exposed to disasters that would normally be absorbed by wetland capabilities,” the mayors said in their policy platform.

In some cases, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative is trying to secure funding to establish new programs, like a $40 million ecosystem restoration program on the lower river that prioritizes natural infrastructure.

Other parts of its platform aim to increase funding for existing programs. The Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative is a 12-state effort aimed at improving water quality, restoring wetlands and enhancing wildlife habitat, while ensuring the economic viability of agricultural lands.

The mayors said Congress should allocate an extra $50 million for the Healthy Watersheds Initiative to keep pace with climate impacts throughout the basin.

They’re also calling on Congress to make some temporary programs mainstays.

The Environmental Protection Agency, for example, introduced a temporary grant program to protect freshwater ecosystems and their watersheds in 2015. Funds ran dry, and now the mayors are asking Congress to make the program a $10 million fixture that encourages multi-state projects.

This is the coalition’s 11th annual policy platform.

“We tend to accomplish a lot of what we pursue,” executive director Colin Wellenkamp said in a statement. “We’re running at about an 80% success rate year-over-year taken the platform as a whole.”