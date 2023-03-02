Joe Biden May Not Run In 2024 After All, And The Dems Are Quietly Preparing

Despite the recent comments from FLOTUS Jill Biden, a new report from left leaning POLITICO says that president Joe Biden may not run again in 2024 after all, and that top Democrats are quietly preparing for it.

"I do not think Joe Biden is going to run for re-election" said political commentator Chris Begala, "I think people more powerful than him are going to set in motion a chain of events that's going to put him aside, and V.P. Kamala Harris aside. We shall see, but that's what I still subscribe to."

There is no hard deadline for a decision to be released. Originally, Biden was supposed to announce his re-election bid last month, then it was moved to April. And now there's a strong chance he will not run again in 2024. As for who the Dems might decide to go with?

"If you subscribe to the theory that Joe Biden will not run for president, and Kamala Harris will not be propped up to run" Begala told KTRH, "The popular theory is that Gavin Newsom from California, perhaps Cory Booker, and then I believe it's Michelle Obama's nomination, if she wants it."

Ultimately, the Democrats behind the scenes will have the final say.