California State
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in 13 counties due to storm

By CBS13 Staff,

6 days ago

SACRAMENTO - Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in 13 California counties impacted by severe winter storms.

The proclamation is aimed at providing disaster response and relief to affected counties, including Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, and Tulare.

In order to support county-led emergency response efforts, the governor has activated the State Operations Center and coordinated mutual aid from neighboring jurisdictions, particularly in San Bernardino County. In addition, significant numbers of state personnel, including from the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), Caltrans, and the California Highway Patrol, are working with the county-led Incident Command to quickly deploy resources and address emergency management needs.

Cal OES is collaborating with Caltrans and San Bernardino County officials to bring in additional snow plows, road crews, and personnel from CAL FIRE and the California National Guard to support operations. The state is also partnering with private companies to expedite snow removal and clear roadways while coordinating with investor-owned utilities to swiftly restore power.

As part of the disaster relief efforts, Cal OES is working with local officials to open two shelters for residents in San Bernardino County and coordinating with law enforcement to escort power companies, food and water deliveries, and service providers for vulnerable populations.

Along with the state of emergency, Gov. Newsom also announced on Thursday that California would be extending the state's tax filing and payment dates for people impacted by the storms in both December and January. The new deadline will be Oct. 16, 2023.

Residents and businesses in the following counties who have been affected by the storms are eligible: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Inyo, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, and Yuba.

