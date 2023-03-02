Austin
Change location
See more from this location?
Austin, TX
CNN
Lufthansa flight diverts to Virginia after ‘significant turbulence,’ and 7 people are transported to hospitals
By Amanda JacksonColin McCullough,6 days ago
By Amanda JacksonColin McCullough,6 days ago
A Lufthansa flight traveling from Texas to Germany was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Wednesday evening due to "significant turbulence," according...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0