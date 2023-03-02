Open in App
CNN

Lufthansa flight diverts to Virginia after ‘significant turbulence,’ and 7 people are transported to hospitals

By Amanda JacksonColin McCullough,

6 days ago
A Lufthansa flight traveling from Texas to Germany was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Wednesday evening due to "significant turbulence," according...
