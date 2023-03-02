Real Madrid vs Barcelona history: Head to head and finals of El Clasico matches

Matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona are always the biggest dates on the Spanish football calendar with the two grandest clubs in La Liga battling out some memorable contests over the years.

After two meetings already in 2022/23, in La Liga and Spanish Supercopa action, Barcelona and Madrid face off in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Despite no longer boasting the iconic Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo matchup, the fixture still includes some of the biggest names in world football.

The two clubs have met each other in 252 competitive matches, with Real Madrid winning 101, Barcelona 99, and the teams sharing the spoils 52 times. Former Barca star Messi is the all-time highest goalscorer in El Clasico's history and the Argentina great is level with Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets in appearances (45) with the latter set to break the record this season.

El Clasico head-to-head record

Here, we take a look at all the records of this classic encounter between the two Spanish giants.

Carlo Ancelotti vs Xavi head to head

Xavi finds himself battling against Ancelotti in the dugout following his return to Barcelona in 2021, with Ancelotti making his own La Liga comeback in the same year.

As a player, Xavi faced Ancelotti teams three times in his early career as the fulcrum of Barcelona's midfield against AC Milan. They met again as Ancelotti moved on to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Xavi lost just one of his four La Liga meetings with Ancelotti during the Italian's first spell in Madrid from 2013 to 2015, but he was on losing side in the 2014 Copa del Rey final — the last time Los Blancos won the trophy.

It finished one La Liga win each as they faced off as rival coaches for the first time in 2021/22, but Ancelotti sealed the title. Madrid beat Barca in the Supercopa de Espana final last season, but Xavi turned the tables in the 2023 final.

Who has won the most El Clasico matches — Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Competition Matches Real Madrid wins Barcelona wins Draws La Liga 185 77 73 35 Copa del Rey 36 12 16 8 Copa de La Liga 6 0 2 4 Supercopa de Espana 16 9 5 2 Copa de la Coronacion 1 0 1 0 Champions League 8 3 2 3 Total 252 101 99 52

Who are the top goalscorers in El Clasico?

Player Club Goals Lionel Messi Barcelona 26 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid 18 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 18 Raul Gonzalez Real Madrid 15 Cesar Rodriguez Barcelona 14 Francisco Gento Real Madrid 14 Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid 14

Who are the players with the most appearances in El Clasico?

Player Club Appearances Sergio Busquets Barcelona 46 Lionel Messi Barcelona 45 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 45 Francisco Gento Real Madrid 42 Manuel Sanchis Real Madrid 42 Xavi Hernandez Barcelona 42

What are the biggest wins in El Clasico history?

Date Match Competition June 19, 1943 Real Madrid 11–1 Barcelona Copa del Rey Feb. 3, 1935 Real Madrid 8–2 Barcelona La Liga Sep. 24, 1950 Barcelona 7–2 Real Madrid La Liga May 19, 1957 Barcelona 6–1 Real Madrid Copa del Rey Sep. 18, 1949 Real Madrid 6–1 Barcelona La Liga

Which players have scored the most hat-tricks in El Clasico?