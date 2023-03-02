Real Madrid vs Barcelona history: Head to head and finals of El Clasico matches

Matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona are always the biggest dates on the Spanish football calendar with the two grandest clubs in La Liga battling out some memorable contests over the years.
After two meetings already in 2022/23, in La Liga and Spanish Supercopa action, Barcelona and Madrid face off in the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Despite no longer boasting the iconic Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo matchup, the fixture still includes some of the biggest names in world football.
The two clubs have met each other in 252 competitive matches, with Real Madrid winning 101, Barcelona 99, and the teams sharing the spoils 52 times. Former Barca star Messi is the all-time highest goalscorer in El Clasico's history and the Argentina great is level with Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets in appearances (45) with the latter set to break the record this season.
El Clasico head-to-head record
Here, we take a look at all the records of this classic encounter between the two Spanish giants.
Carlo Ancelotti vs Xavi head to head
Xavi finds himself battling against Ancelotti in the dugout following his return to Barcelona in 2021, with Ancelotti making his own La Liga comeback in the same year.
As a player, Xavi faced Ancelotti teams three times in his early career as the fulcrum of Barcelona's midfield against AC Milan. They met again as Ancelotti moved on to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
Xavi lost just one of his four La Liga meetings with Ancelotti during the Italian's first spell in Madrid from 2013 to 2015, but he was on losing side in the 2014 Copa del Rey final — the last time Los Blancos won the trophy.
It finished one La Liga win each as they faced off as rival coaches for the first time in 2021/22, but Ancelotti sealed the title. Madrid beat Barca in the Supercopa de Espana final last season, but Xavi turned the tables in the 2023 final.
Who has won the most El Clasico matches — Real Madrid or Barcelona?
| Competition
| Matches
| Real Madrid wins
| Barcelona wins
| Draws
| La Liga
| 185
| 77
| 73
| 35
| Copa del Rey
| 36
| 12
| 16
| 8
| Copa de La Liga
| 6
| 0
| 2
| 4
| Supercopa de Espana
| 16
| 9
| 5
| 2
| Copa de la Coronacion
| 1
| 0
| 1
| 0
| Champions League
| 8
| 3
| 2
| 3
| Total
| 252
| 101
| 99
| 52
Who are the top goalscorers in El Clasico?
| Player
| Club
| Goals
| Lionel Messi
| Barcelona
| 26
| Alfredo Di Stefano
| Real Madrid
| 18
| Cristiano Ronaldo
| Real Madrid
| 18
| Raul Gonzalez
| Real Madrid
| 15
| Cesar Rodriguez
| Barcelona
| 14
| Francisco Gento
| Real Madrid
| 14
| Ferenc Puskas
| Real Madrid
| 14
Who are the players with the most appearances in El Clasico?
| Player
| Club
| Appearances
| Sergio Busquets
| Barcelona
| 46
| Lionel Messi
| Barcelona
| 45
| Sergio Ramos
| Real Madrid
| 45
| Francisco Gento
| Real Madrid
| 42
| Manuel Sanchis
| Real Madrid
| 42
| Xavi Hernandez
| Barcelona
| 42
What are the biggest wins in El Clasico history?
| Date
| Match
| Competition
| June 19, 1943
| Real Madrid 11–1 Barcelona
| Copa del Rey
| Feb. 3, 1935
| Real Madrid 8–2 Barcelona
| La Liga
| Sep. 24, 1950
| Barcelona 7–2 Real Madrid
| La Liga
| May 19, 1957
| Barcelona 6–1 Real Madrid
| Copa del Rey
| Sep. 18, 1949
| Real Madrid 6–1 Barcelona
| La Liga
Which players have scored the most hat-tricks in El Clasico?
| Player
| Club
| No. of hat-tricks
| Santiago Bernabeu
| Real Madrid
| 2 (Both in 1916 Copa del Rey)
| Jaime Lazcano
| Real Madrid
| 2 (1929/30 La Liga & 1934/35 La Liga)
| Ferenc Puskas
| Real Madrid
| 2 (1962/63 La Liga & 1963/64 La Liga)
| Lionel Messi
| FC Barcelona
| 2 (2006/07 La Liga & 2013/14 La Liga)
