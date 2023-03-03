Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU at the NFL Combine tracker: Here's the latest from Tigers in Indy

By Jeff Nowak,

4 days ago

The season is over for the 2022 LSU football Tigers, but the track to playing on Sundays goes through Indianapolis and the NFL Combine.

There are nine LSU Tigers who have been invited to the annual showcase to show off for scouts ahead of the NFL draft in May. On-field workouts begin Thursday at 2 p.m. (central) and continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the LSU players to watch in the NFL Scouting Combine, and when they'll be on the field.

━━
KAYSHON BOUTTE, WR

WR Kayshon Boutte Photo credit John David Mercer, USA Today Images

- Hometown : New Iberia, Louisiana
- Measurables : 6-0, 205 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.29 (future starter)
- On-field workouts : Saturday, noon
RESULTS PAGE

━━
JARAY JENKINS, WR

WR Jaray Jenkins Photo credit Kim Klement, USA Today Images

- Hometown : Jena, Louisiana
- Measurables : n/a
- Prospect grade : 5.69 (fringe of roster/practice squad)
- On-field workouts : Saturday, noon
RESULTS PAGE

━━
ANTHONY BRADFORD, OL

Anthony Bradford, OL Photo credit Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports

- Hometown : Muskegon, Michigan
- Measurables : 6-5, 345 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.19 (quality backup/potential future starter)
- On-field workouts : Sunday, noon
RESULTS PAGE

━━
ALI GAYE, DE

Ali Gaye, DE Photo credit Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports

- Hometown : Lynwood, Washington
- Measurables : 6-6, 263 pounds; 34 1/4 arms; 9 1/2 hands
- Prospect grade : 5.99 (backup/special teamer)
- On-field workouts : n/a
RESULTS PAGE

━━
BJ OJULARI, DE

BJ Ojulari, DE Photo credit Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports

- Hometown : Marietta, Georgia
- Measurables : 6-2, 248 pounds; 34 1/2 arms; 10 1/2 hands
- Prospect grade : 6.35 (future plus starter)
- 40-yard dash : n/a
- Vertical jump : 32/5"
- Broad jump : 10'6"
RESULTS PAGE

━━
JAQUELIN ROY, DT

Jaquelin Roy, DT Photo credit Stephen Lew, USA Today Sports

- Hometown : Baton Rouge
- Measurables : 6-3, 305 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.27 (future starter)
- 40-yard dash : n/a
- Vertical jump : n/a
- Broad jump : n/a
- 3-cone drill : 8.01 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle : 5 seconds
RESULTS PAGE

━━
MICAH BASKERVILLE, LB

Micah Baskerville, LB Photo credit Scott Clause, USA Today Sports

- Hometown : Shreveport
- Measurables : 6-0 1/2, 221 pounds; 31 1/4 arms; 9 5/8 hands
- Prospect grade : 5.66 (fringe roster/practice squad)
- 40-yard dash : n/a
- Vertical jump : 31"
- Broad jump : 9'7"
RESULTS PAGE

━━
MEKHI GARNER, CB

Mekhi Garner, CB Photo credit Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports

- Hometown : Mesquite, Texas
- Measurables : 6-1, 220 pounds
- Prospect grade : 5.82
- 40-yard dash : 4.55 seconds
- Vertical jump : 38"
- Broad jump : 10'8"
RESULTS PAGE

━━
JAY WARD, S

Jay Ward, S Photo credit Melina Myers, USA Today Sports

- Hometown : Moultrie, Georgia
- Measurables : 6-1, 186 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.18 (backup/potential future starter)
- 40-yard dash : 4.55 seconds
- Vertical jump : 34.5"
- Broad jump : 11'0"
RESULTS PAGE

OTHER SCHOOLS

━━
DORIAN WILLIAMS, LB, TULANE

- Hometown : Indian Land, S.C.
- Measurables : 6-1, 228 pounds; 33 3/4 arms; 10 1/4 hands
- Prospect grade : 5.95 (backup/special teamer)
- 40-yard dash : 4.49
- Vertical jump : 33'5"
- Broad jump : 10'
RESULTS PAGE

━━
TYJAE SPEARS, RB, TULANE

- Hometown : Ponchatoula, Louisiana
- Measurables : 5-9, 204 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.22 (future starter)
- On-field workouts : Sunday, noon
RESULTS PAGE

━━
MYLES BROOKS, CB, LOUISIANA TECH

- Hometown : Pflugerville, Texas
- Measurables : 6-2, 198 pounds
- Prospect grade : 5.88 (backup/special teamer)
- On-field workouts : Friday, 2 p.m.
RESULTS PAGE

━━
ANDRE JONES, EDGE, LOUISIANA

- Hometown : Varnado, Louisiana
- Measurables : 6-4.5, 248 pounds; 34 1/4" arms; 10" hands
- Prospect grade : 5.86 (backup/special teamer)
- 40-yard dash : n/a
- Vertical jump : 29"
- Broad jump : 9'8"
RESULTS PAGE

━━
MICHAEL JEFFERSON, WR, LOUISIANA

- Hometown : Mobile, Alabama
- Measurables : n/a
- Prospect grade : 5.66 (fringe roster/practice squad)
- On-field workouts : Saturday, noon
RESULTS PAGE

