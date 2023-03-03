LSU at the NFL Combine tracker: Here's the latest from Tigers in Indy

The season is over for the 2022 LSU football Tigers, but the track to playing on Sundays goes through Indianapolis and the NFL Combine.
There are nine LSU Tigers who have been invited to the annual showcase to show off for scouts ahead of the NFL draft in May. On-field workouts begin Thursday at 2 p.m. (central) and continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Here are the LSU players to watch in the NFL Scouting Combine, and when they'll be on the field.
━━ WR Kayshon Boutte Photo credit John David Mercer, USA Today Images
KAYSHON BOUTTE, WR
- Hometown : New Iberia, Louisiana
- Measurables : 6-0, 205 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.29 (future starter)
- On-field workouts : Saturday, noon
━━ WR Jaray Jenkins Photo credit Kim Klement, USA Today Images
JARAY JENKINS, WR
- Hometown : Jena, Louisiana
- Measurables : n/a
- Prospect grade : 5.69 (fringe of roster/practice squad)
- On-field workouts : Saturday, noon
━━ Anthony Bradford, OL Photo credit Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports
ANTHONY BRADFORD, OL
- Hometown : Muskegon, Michigan
- Measurables : 6-5, 345 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.19 (quality backup/potential future starter)
- On-field workouts : Sunday, noon
━━ Ali Gaye, DE Photo credit Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports
ALI GAYE, DE
- Hometown : Lynwood, Washington
- Measurables : 6-6, 263 pounds; 34 1/4 arms; 9 1/2 hands
- Prospect grade : 5.99 (backup/special teamer)
- On-field workouts : n/a
━━ BJ Ojulari, DE Photo credit Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports
BJ OJULARI, DE
- Hometown : Marietta, Georgia
- Measurables : 6-2, 248 pounds; 34 1/2 arms; 10 1/2 hands
- Prospect grade : 6.35 (future plus starter)
- 40-yard dash : n/a
- Vertical jump : 32/5"
- Broad jump : 10'6"
━━ Jaquelin Roy, DT Photo credit Stephen Lew, USA Today Sports
JAQUELIN ROY, DT
- Hometown : Baton Rouge
- Measurables : 6-3, 305 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.27 (future starter)
- 40-yard dash : n/a
- Vertical jump : n/a
- Broad jump : n/a
- 3-cone drill : 8.01 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle : 5 seconds
━━ Micah Baskerville, LB Photo credit Scott Clause, USA Today Sports
MICAH BASKERVILLE, LB
- Hometown : Shreveport
- Measurables : 6-0 1/2, 221 pounds; 31 1/4 arms; 9 5/8 hands
- Prospect grade : 5.66 (fringe roster/practice squad)
- 40-yard dash : n/a
- Vertical jump : 31"
- Broad jump : 9'7"
━━ Mekhi Garner, CB Photo credit Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports
MEKHI GARNER, CB
- Hometown : Mesquite, Texas
- Measurables : 6-1, 220 pounds
- Prospect grade : 5.82
- 40-yard dash : 4.55 seconds
- Vertical jump : 38"
- Broad jump : 10'8"
━━ Jay Ward, S Photo credit Melina Myers, USA Today Sports
JAY WARD, S
- Hometown : Moultrie, Georgia
- Measurables : 6-1, 186 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.18 (backup/potential future starter)
- 40-yard dash : 4.55 seconds
- Vertical jump : 34.5"
- Broad jump : 11'0"
OTHER SCHOOLS
━━
DORIAN WILLIAMS, LB, TULANE
- Hometown : Indian Land, S.C.
- Measurables : 6-1, 228 pounds; 33 3/4 arms; 10 1/4 hands
- Prospect grade : 5.95 (backup/special teamer)
- 40-yard dash : 4.49
- Vertical jump : 33'5"
- Broad jump : 10'
━━
TYJAE SPEARS, RB, TULANE
- Hometown : Ponchatoula, Louisiana
- Measurables : 5-9, 204 pounds
- Prospect grade : 6.22 (future starter)
- On-field workouts : Sunday, noon
━━
MYLES BROOKS, CB, LOUISIANA TECH
- Hometown : Pflugerville, Texas
- Measurables : 6-2, 198 pounds
- Prospect grade : 5.88 (backup/special teamer)
- On-field workouts : Friday, 2 p.m.
━━
ANDRE JONES, EDGE, LOUISIANA
- Hometown : Varnado, Louisiana
- Measurables : 6-4.5, 248 pounds; 34 1/4" arms; 10" hands
- Prospect grade : 5.86 (backup/special teamer)
- 40-yard dash : n/a
- Vertical jump : 29"
- Broad jump : 9'8"
━━
MICHAEL JEFFERSON, WR, LOUISIANA
- Hometown : Mobile, Alabama
- Measurables : n/a
- Prospect grade : 5.66 (fringe roster/practice squad)
- On-field workouts : Saturday, noon
