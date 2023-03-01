Dollar Tree Offers These Must-Have Tech Gadgets for Under $5

If you’re feeling the financial pinch of inflation but still need your tech gadget fix, you may want to shop at Dollar Tree or other discount retailers.

According to USA TODAY , you can find many inexpensive electronics at these budget-friendly stores. We scanned through the deals at Dollar Tree, and here’s a snapshot of what we found:

For Music Lovers

Wired earbuds for $1.25

Wireless earbuds and headphones for $5

Portable wireless speakers for $5

For Cell Phone Fanatics

Wireless charging pads for $5

Charging cables for $1.25

Covers for $1.25

Screen guards for $1.25

Holders, stands, and desktop mounts for $1.25

For Gamers

Smartphone gaming grips for $5

Gaming mice for $5

Other Fun Tech Deals

String lights for $5

Fairy lights for $1.25

Battery-operated candles for $1.25

Laser pointer keychains for $1.25

USB car or wall chargers for $1.25

Stylus pens for $1.25

When to Shop for Other Electronics

At some point, you’ll need or want to buy bigger-ticket items. Did you know the best months to buy a TV and other electronics are generally January, July, and November? Many consumers buy a new TV for the Super Bowl in January. July brings us Amazon Prime Day, and November features Black Friday.

