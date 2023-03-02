Spring mom's bond raised to $300K months after 7-year-old son's body found in washing machine

A judge raised the bond of a woman who is accused of playing a part in her adopted 7-year-old son's death after his body was found in a washing machine.

Tiffany Thomas, 35, is accused of contributing to what prosecutors call "chronic abuse" of Troy Koehler, 7. They allege she didn't protect him from the boy's father, as well as possibly mistreating and hurting him herself.

Jemaine Thomas, 42, was charged with capital murder, while Tiffany faced a charge of injury to a child by omission after Troy's body was found in the washing machine at the Thomas home in Spring back in July. Tiffany was reportedly the one who initially called 911 to report her son missing.

On Nov. 22, Tiffany's bond was set at $150,000 after the judge rejected her attorney's plea to consider lowering bail.

Tiffany's attorneys said in November that they wanted her to have an easier time posting bail to get out and continue her psychiatric treatment. Tiffany's attorney told the court she suffers from severe mental health issues.

Prosecutors noted she's seeing a doctor in jail and asked the bond be kept at $150,000, which the judge agreed to at the time.

Tiffany Thomas went before a judge and the state asked to reduce bail. Here's why.

On Wednesday, the judge decided to raise Tiffany's bond from $150,000 to $300,000.

ABC13 reached out to the district attorney's office, asking why the bond was changed, and are awaiting a response. There is no future court scheduled for Tiffany at this time.