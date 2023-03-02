Open in App
Spring, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Spring mom's bond raised to $300K months after 7-year-old son's body found in washing machine

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYXBy_0l4PYDIv00

A judge raised the bond of a woman who is accused of playing a part in her adopted 7-year-old son's death after his body was found in a washing machine.

The video above is from a previous report about the 7-year-old's parents being charged after his murder.

Tiffany Thomas, 35, is accused of contributing to what prosecutors call "chronic abuse" of Troy Koehler, 7. They allege she didn't protect him from the boy's father, as well as possibly mistreating and hurting him herself.

Jemaine Thomas, 42, was charged with capital murder, while Tiffany faced a charge of injury to a child by omission after Troy's body was found in the washing machine at the Thomas home in Spring back in July. Tiffany was reportedly the one who initially called 911 to report her son missing.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7-year-old boy reported missing in Spring found dead in washing machine, HCSO says

On Nov. 22, Tiffany's bond was set at $150,000 after the judge rejected her attorney's plea to consider lowering bail.

Tiffany's attorneys said in November that they wanted her to have an easier time posting bail to get out and continue her psychiatric treatment. Tiffany's attorney told the court she suffers from severe mental health issues.

Prosecutors noted she's seeing a doctor in jail and asked the bond be kept at $150,000, which the judge agreed to at the time.

WATCH: Mom couldn't 'keep story straight' when 7-year-old died, officials say

Tiffany Thomas went before a judge and the state asked to reduce bail. Here's why.

On Wednesday, the judge decided to raise Tiffany's bond from $150,000 to $300,000.

ABC13 reached out to the district attorney's office, asking why the bond was changed, and are awaiting a response. There is no future court scheduled for Tiffany at this time.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Spring, TX newsLocal Spring, TX
Woman banned from H-E-B after allegedly slapping employee in the face in Spring, deputies say
Spring, TX2 days ago
Spring man sentenced to 23 years for killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in 2016, DA's office says
Spring, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver's family claims he's partially paralyzed and didn't notice that he hit bicyclist
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Street takeover suspect was out on bond in connection to hit-and-run death, records show
Houston, TX17 hours ago
22-year-old arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Galena Park ISD elementary school, deputies say
Galena Park, TX1 day ago
Video shows woman scream as armed robber holds her up in her own garage in Briar Forest area
Houston, TX1 day ago
‘My heart just dropped’: Family searching for answers after crash with semi-truck near Snyder
Snyder, TX9 hours ago
Video shows customers running for cover after shots fired near Kemah bars
Kemah, TX2 hours ago
HPD investigating after suspect shot by officer from another agency near Hobby Airport
Houston, TX40 minutes ago
Man found shot dead inside SUV in east Houston, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
RECOGNIZE HIM? Forgetful burglar leaves behind cell phone with telling screensaver after breaking into woman’s car, deputies say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Good Samaritan killed in hit-and-run crash while helping driver change tire on I-610, HPD says
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Suspects wanted for stealing lawn equipment in Atascocita, Harris County Pct. 4 deputies say
Atascocita, TX1 day ago
Domestic disturbance leads to woman shooting man in torso at Memorial Towers apartments, police says
Houston, TX2 days ago
Suspects on the loose after shooting 2 men while driving down I-10, HPD says
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Passengers seen sitting outside car window as drivers performed dangerous stunts in parking lot
Missouri City, TX1 day ago
Man charged after father found dead in driveway of home in League City
League City, TX3 days ago
MISSING: 79-year-old man with dementia last seen in NW Harris County
Houston, TX2 days ago
Man fatally shot while sitting inside Jeep in parking lot of east Houston senior living apartments: HPD
Houston, TX2 days ago
Counselors on hand at school where murdered man was beloved coach
League City, TX1 day ago
2 men shot during unaffiliated rodeo horse contest in southwest Houston, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Charges filed against 16-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old in May 2021
Houston, TX4 days ago
Driver charged with murder, accused of intentionally hitting dirt bike that left 16-year-old dead
Houston, TX4 days ago
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Requests Public’s Assistance
Porter, TX1 day ago
Houston man wanted by police after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend in Palestine, TX, officials say
Palestine, TX1 day ago
Houston homeowner speaks out after being victim of terrifying attempted carjacking
Houston, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy