'Sad Day': Beloved Bristol Brewery Closes Until 'Further Notice' After 10 Years

By Ben Crnic,

2 days ago

A beloved brewery in Hartford County that has served countless visitors over the years has announced that it will soon be closing.

Firefly Hollow Brewing, which opened in 2013 and was located in Bristol at 139 Center St., announced that it would be closing "until further notice" on Wednesday, March 1.

The brewery's owner, Dana Bourque added that they hope to be back "at some point" but are closing as they "formulate a plan forward," also saying it was a "sad day."

In a post on social media, the brewery thanked everyone who had a hand in making the location a success over the years.

"It's been a pleasure serving the Bristol Community. We built more than just a brewery, and I've been honored to share in that," Bourque said, adding, "To all of the fantastic musicians, bartenders, brewers, food vendors, staff, retailers, restaurants, and guests who have supported us over the years - you have a very sincere thank you from the team and I."

Some iconic beers that had been made by the brewery included Cone Flakes, a Double IPA; Red Lantern, a traditional Irish Style Red Ale; and Tiramisu Creamer, brewed with vanilla bean, cacao, coffee, and lactose.

The brewery was known for removing gluten from all of its beers.

Hundreds of people left comments on the brewery's closure announcement on social media.

"So sorry to hear. Your brewery was a bright spot in this town," wrote Tom W. of Bristol.

"Sorry to hear this news. Your place was one of my favorite places to hang and play music. Thanks for all the great memories," wrote Ken M. of Southington.

The brewery did not reveal a reason for the closure.

