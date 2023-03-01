Monroe Animal Shelter Closing, Asking Public To Adopt Now

After more than two decades of providing a safe and caring environment for dogs and cats in need, a Fairfield County shelter announced its closing its doors.

"It is with a heavy heart that the SPCA Animal Shelter in Monroe, formerly known as Animal Adoption Network, announces its closure," the organization said on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The shelter's last day will be Saturday, May 6.

Over the years, the SPCA of Monroe has helped thousands of animals find their forever homes.

The shelter has been a vital part of the community and has ensured that homeless dogs and cats in the area have been well taken care of.

“We are doing everything we can to find these deserving dogs and cats a home, but we desperately need help!” Shelter officials said. “Many of these animals are in perfect health, are socialized, and are highly adoptable. Some of them, while loving and affectionate, are older or have medical conditions.”

Officials said that closure comes despite the organization's best efforts to keep the no-kill shelter open, financial constraints have made it impossible to continue operations.

The property located at 359 Spring Hill Road in Monroe, is under foreclosure and going to auction on May 6.

All animals must be removed from the property by that date. The shelter currently cares for approximately 18 dogs and 14 cats.

“We are most concerned that any animal not adopted or placed in another shelter would be at high risk of being euthanized,” said a volunteer. “We need people to adopt a dog or cat, or to make a donation on our GoFundMe page which helps cover our vet expenses and possible ‘rehoming’ of our animals.”

Interested parties should visit spcact.org to see the adoptable animals or to make a donation.

To schedule a meet and greet, please call the SPCA at 475-290-8525 or email spcaofctmonroe@gmail.com .