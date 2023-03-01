Household hazardous waste collection Saturday in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction will hold a collection event for household hazardous waste, white goods, electronic recycling and document shredding on Saturday, March 4.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the city’s public works yard, 575 E. Baseline.

The household hazardous waste collection is for items that typically cannot be deposited into the regular trash. Residents may bring from their homes hazardous waste items such as antifreeze (up to 20 gallons in up to 5 gallon containers), batteries (auto/truck and marine), oil- motor only (up to 20 gallons in up to 5 gallon containers), and paint (latex and oil based, aerosol), and passenger, light-truck and semi-truck tires (rims will not be accepted). Collection of hazardous waste and tires will be free of charge.

White goods are any large household appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, stoves, washing machines, clothes dryers and related. All refrigerators and freezers must be emptied of food before they will be accepted.

Electronic recycling are items such as personal computers, laptops, flat panel monitors, modems, switches, power cords, printers, wire and cabling, mice, keyboards, hard drives, floppy, DVD or CD drives, telephones, cell phones, printers, fax machines, copiers, calculators, typewriters, flat panel televisions, stereos, radios, projectors, cable equipment, video equipment, VCRs, video game equipment, etc.

Document shredding of confidential documents will be accepted.

Among the items that will not be accepted are furniture, lamps and small appliances, or any items from businesses or commercial interests.

The event is open to city of Apache Junction residents and Pinal County residents in the surrounding area. Participants are responsible for transporting the goods to the city collection site and will be asked to show proof of residency. A map outlining the area eligible for the collection event can be found at apachejunctionaz.gov/DocumentCenter/View/18933/HHW--Pinal-County-Map .

For additional information about the collection of household hazardous waste and other items, call Heather Hodgman at 480-474-8500.