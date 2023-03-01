Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Sporting News

How long is Anthony Davis out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers star

By Scott Rafferty,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XIrF_0l4BUDS300

There's a chance the Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for only one game.

In addition to LeBron James, who is out indefinitely with right foot soreness , Davis was ruled out of Wednesday's meeting with the Thunder with a right foot stress injury. He's listed as probable to play against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Injuries have limited Davis to 38 games this season. He's averaging 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game on a career-best 56.1 percent shooting from the field.

What's next for Davis? Here's everything we know about his injury and the latest news surrounding it.

MORE: Will the Lakers miss NBA Playoffs? Breaking down LA's postseason odds

What is Anthony Davis' injury?

The Lakers listed Davis on the injury report with a right foot stress injury.

Davis suffered a foot injury in a matchup with the Nuggets on Dec. 16. The Lakers announced on Dec. 23 that he had a stress injury in his right foot, sidelining him indefinitely.

Davis ended up missing 20 straight games. He's averaging 22.7 points and 13.5 rebounds per game since returning to the lineup.

How long is Anthony Davis out?

Davis was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Thunder. Addressing the media pregame, head coach Darvin Ham said Davis' absence was planned "weeks ago" and that his status in back-to-backs will be day-to-day, according to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.

The Lakers are back in action on Friday, March 3 when they face the Timberwolves. Davis is listed as probable.

Prior to sitting against the Thunder, Davis had appeared in 13 of a possible 14 games since returning from the stress injury that sidelined him for 20 straight games between mid-December and late January.

Every game matters for the Lakers, who find themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference standings with a 30-33 record. With 19 games remaining in their season, they trail the Pelicans in 10th place by one game.

Anthony Davis career stats, highlights

  • 23.9 points per game
  • 10.3 rebounds per game
  • 2.3 assists per game
  • 2.3 blocks per game
  • 1.3 steals per game
  • 2.0 turnovers per game
  • 34.4 minutes per game
  • 51.8 percent field goal shooting
  • 29.9 percent 3-point shooting
  • 79.5 percent free throw shooting

