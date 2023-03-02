Open in App
Brevard County, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sheriff: Man arrested in connection with death of 4, including child, at Brevard County home

By Sarah Wilson, James Tutten,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9E4y_0l3u3XCX00

Update: A man is behind bars for shooting and killing four people in Brevard County early Wednesday morning that left two children orphaned.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies say Domenico Claude Gigante, 36, drove to a home on Alan Shepard Avenue and murdered three generations of family members.

The victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, Constance Terwilliger, 35, 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and 36-year-old Andrew Watson.

Deputies said a 9-year-old and 6-year-old survived and called for help.

READ: Happening overnight: NASA, SpaceX to launch 4 astronauts to ISS as part of its Crew-6 mission

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the suspect has a long criminal history stretching back 18 years that includes road rage and severe animal abuse.

“This is an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past,” Ivey said. “This individual should’ve never been out on our streets where he could harm someone else.”

READ: Apopka fire union pushes for new chief after death of firefighter Austin Duran

Gigante is facing four counts of first-degree murder. The sheriff said he was Constance Terwilliger’s ex-boyfriend and the father of the 15-year-old.

Deputies are still looking into why he killed them.

Read our previous story below:

Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after four people were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.

Deputies said three adults and one child were found dead inside a home in the Canaveral Groves community on Alan Shepard Avenue.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said two children were also found alive inside the home. He said one of the young children FaceTimed an adult they knew around 1 a.m. to let them know her mother was not OK. Investigators said that adult drove to the home and called 911.

Deputies said three of the people found dead were females, including the child. The other is a man. Neighbors said it was a grandmother, mother, teenage girl and man connected to the family who died.

Read: Governor requests information from state attorney’s office on accused Pine Hills shooter’s record

Deputies have not said how the people died, just that there is no threat to the community.

Watch Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey’s update here:

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Cocoa High School closed Wednesday following power outage

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brevard County, FL newsLocal Brevard County, FL
Woman arrested in connection to teen shot in Brevard County, police say
Rockledge, FL1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Brevard County, deputies say
Cocoa, FL1 day ago
Update: Man dies after shooting in unincorporated Cocoa, sheriff’s office says
Cocoa, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rockledge police: 15-year-old boy shot by 19-year-old man in dispute over woman
Rockledge, FL14 hours ago
Orlando man sentenced to federal prison for role in ‘brazen’ ATM burglary
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Firefighter accused of vandalizing Orlando mural with anti-police messaging
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Man wanted after shooting Rockledge 15-year-old; both involved with woman, police say
Rockledge, FL1 day ago
Man charged after gunfire that led to standoff with law enforcement
Vero Beach, FL18 hours ago
'It doesn’t make sense': 2018 search crew members baffled missing Vero Beach woman's remains found
Vero Beach, FL15 hours ago
Alligator euthanized after biting Volusia County man’s leg in his front yard
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago
Suspect nabbed with rental car snatched from woman in Orange County
Oxford, FL2 days ago
No arrests made after man shot, killed in Cocoa
Cocoa, FL1 day ago
2 people arrested in Brevard County after allegedly shooting at police during pursuit
Cocoa, FL4 days ago
Rockledge man charged in quadruple murder
Rockledge, FL4 days ago
Man, 26, dies in Brevard County crash, troopers say
Cocoa, FL3 days ago
Man accused of killing daughter, 3 others in Brevard County shootings
Cocoa, FL5 days ago
Bond granted for Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Daytona Beach, FL4 days ago
Vero Beach: Skeletal Remains Found of Woman Missing Since 2018
Vero Beach, FL2 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol looks for new troopers at hiring event, simplifies application process
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Cocoa Beach still not disclosing why police chief on leave for last 2 weeks
Cocoa Beach, FL3 days ago
Orlando police officer arrested after crash at Seminole County school, faces DUI charge
Orlando, FL5 days ago
Man, woman arrested after shooting at police during pursuit with toddler in car, police say
Titusville, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy