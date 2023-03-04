F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023: Time, schedule, TV channel, live streaming for race week

The first race of the 2023 Formula One season gets underway in Bahrain on March 5.

In what should be an exciting curtain raising race given how little we know about the team's cars in terms of strengths, weaknesses and reliability for the 2023 campaign, the action starts with FP1 and FP2 on Friday March 3.

We'll also see newcomers Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant make their competitive debuts in the sport for McLaren and Williams respectively, as well as plenty of well-known faces making their first starts for their new teams.

For everything you need to know this weekend in terms of session times, TV coverage and streaming services, The Sporting News has you covered.

MORE: F1 2023 calendar: Where will Formula 1 race this season? Full list of circuits, contract lengths, fastest ever lap times and more

F1 2023 schedule: What time is Bahrain FP1?

UK USA Canada Australia Date Friday, Mar 3 Friday, Mar 3 Friday, Mar 3 Friday, Mar 3 Time 11:30 GMT 06:30 ET 06:30 ET 22:30 AEDT

F1 2023 schedule: What time is Bahrain FP2?

UK USA Canada Australia Date Friday, Mar 3 Friday, Mar 3 Friday, Mar 3 Saturday, Mar 4 Time 15:00 GMT 10:00 ET 10:00 ET 02:00 AEDT

F1 2023 schedule: What time is Bahrain FP3?

UK USA Canada Australia Date Saturday, Mar 4 Saturday, Mar 4 Saturday, Mar 4 Saturday, Mar 4 Time 11:30 GMT 06:30 ET 06:30 ET 22:30 AEDT

F1 2023 schedule: What time is Bahrain qualifying?

UK USA Canada Australia Date Saturday, Mar 4 Saturday, Mar 4 Saturday, Mar 4 Sunday, Mar 5 Time 15:00 GMT 10:00 ET 10:00 ET 02:00 AEDT

F1 2023 Schedule: What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix race?

UK USA Canada Australia Date Sunday, Mar 5 Sunday, Mar 5 Sunday, Mar 5 Monday, Mar 6 Time 15:00 GMT 10:00 ET 10:00 ET 02:00 AEDT

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 TV channel

UK USA Canada Australia TV Channel Sky Sports F1 ESPN/ABC TSN (English); RDS (French) Fox Sports

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 live stream