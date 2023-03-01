Bogues, Tarleton State beat NAIA S'western Assemblies 110-45

Shamir Bogues’ 30 points led Tarleton State over Southwestern Assemblies of God 110-45 on Tuesday night.

Bogues added six rebounds, six assists, and 11 steals for the Texans (16-15. Freddy Hicks added 23 points while shooting 10 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Jakorie Smith was 4-of-11 shooting (0 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Dion Grisnold led the way for the Lions, members of the NAIA, with 11 points. William Kamara added eight points for Southwestern Assemblies. In addition, Magno Guillen Jr. had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.