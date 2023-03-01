Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Fayetteville girls open state tournament with win over Bryant

By Steve Andrews,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztH5s_0l3Rq03e00

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Karen Schwartz

ROGERS -- At times, it looked as though Fayetteville was going to make short work of Bryant in the opening round of the 6A Girls State Tournament, but the Hornets continued to fight back, before falling to the lady Bulldogs 46-38 on Tuesday at Rogers High School.

A 12-0 Fayetteville run midway through the third quarter proved to be the difference, as the Lady Bulldogs have now reeled off five straight wins.

The Lady Bulldogs entered as the fourth seed from the West, while Bryant was fifth in the Central.

Although a familiar name led the charge for Fayetteville, with senior floor-leader Wynter Beck and sophomore Whitney Brown sharing team-high honors with 14 points each, the Lady Bulldogs had four players with at least 8 points.

“That’s really been out M.O. over the last six or seven games, having multiple girls contribute for us,” Fayetteville coach Vic Rimmer said. “Last year, Wynter had to carry the load, but Whitney Brown has really come on for us, Then, here comes Maiesha (Washington). Then comes Jayla (Johnson). And that balance is what has really gotten us to where we’re at.”

Johnson finished with 9 points, followed by Washington’s 8.

“I love the fact that now when you scout us, you have to scout more than one or two kids,” Rimmer added. “We had a number of different girls step up for us throughout that game.

“But the story of the game, in my opinion, was the way Jayla Johnson and Whitney Brown defended on the other end of the court. Those two kids did a really good job for us defensively, which was the real key.”

Fayetteville (17-13) actually opened the game with the first 10 points of the game, taking a 10-0 lead on a layup by Johnson midway through the opening quarter. But as the Lady Hornets began to chip away, Beck drained a triple to make it 17-6 late in the stanza. Junior Brilynn Findley scored 7 of her 11 points in the first half to keep Bryant (15-12) within striking distance, trailing just 26-22 at the half.

Senior Emileigh Muse canned a 3-pointer to open the second half for Bryant, then connected again a minute later from the top pf the key to give the Lady Hornets their largest lead, 31-27, midway through the quarter.

But that seemed to wake Fayetteville back up as the Lady Bulldogs tightened its defense and scored 12 unanswered points, holding Bryant scoreless for nearly seven minutes.

“We’ve really just been working hard in practice to play better together, with more chemistry,” Beck said. “We wanted to come out strong at the start of the game, and we did, but they kind of came back on us. But we were able to pick it back up in the third quarter and get our lead back.”

Another three by Muse and a pair of free throws from Findley got the Lady Hornets back to within three, but the Lady Bulldogs made the plays down the stretch to put the game away. Muse hit 4 three-points and finished with a game-high 13 points. Findley added 11.

“This feels so good to get a win,” said Beck, who played a little under the weather. “I’m ready for the next game and hope we get another win there.”

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs in the state’s top team, Conway (25-5). Rimmer is well aware of what lays ahead.

“We are going to enjoy this win today, then we will get to work on preparing for Conway tomorrow,” he said. “We know our task on Thursday is super daunting, but I’ve been on both sides of that before. It will just come down to us being able to play our game. If Conway is able to get us out of our game, to be able to function effectively, then we will have a tough time.

The second-round matchup will be played Thursday at 4 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 53, ROGERS 48

The hometown Rogers girls shot out of the gate on fire, taking an early 13-6 first quarter lead, before extending it to 25-16 by the end of the first half.

But the second half is when junior Jordan Marshall and sophomore Taylor Day-Davis decided to heat up for Central. Marshall scored 16 of her game-high 21 after the break, while Day-Davis scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half.

The Lady Tigers (18-11), who are the third-seed from the 6A-Central, outscored Lady Mounties 37-23 in the final two periods to claim the five-point win.

Sophomore Kiara Owens got Rogers rolling early with a pair of baskets, including a 3-pointer, and finished with a team-high 18. Sophomore Brooklyn Owens added 13 for the Lady Mounties (12-18), who came in as the sixth seed in the West.

Day Davis drained 3 bombs from beyond the arc during that second-half stretch to keep the Lady Tigers in command.

Central will move on to face Fort Smith Northside (23-5) the second-seed from the West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPmyh_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsniC_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiQeK_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4TXi_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nIFD_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjueK_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FcgC_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbdKy_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JznpP_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35R9ZC_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDyXX_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26egGE_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4Jnm_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiw68_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCLpP_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOmHY_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qKQK_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvsVx_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Flv2Z_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6My3_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGBd3_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0q9c_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7WoL_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXD4O_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTnyP_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eI3si_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLsGw_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFrmB_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqOmB_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RurA6_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIFdC_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTpBh_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRR2F_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWza3_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fH5N4_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycmBE_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sGi6_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qlaoc_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBknj_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2bxJ_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwM7c_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8QqA_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVbyN_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43K3vm_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iexm3_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3n7y_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9Zkp_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g27Ms_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhQy6_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYyWA_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubbCB_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8T6L_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKVRP_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gje2B_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjy8D_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSLog_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgoAx_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iL8z_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GTjJ_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26RmFz_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKVYp_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihO2x_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1oIp_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAH6L_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmESk_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PzoR_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nv44U_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9woz_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HB7Dp_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdDzP_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJD3n_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFcC8_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXSOb_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHuCP_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zf88I_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zutQz_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zub4h_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TTql_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4mwV_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6fqU_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2O5v_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ViuaQ_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fs52W_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z17dL_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyZjm_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1QUF_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPnwL_0l3Rq03e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yo2sR_0l3Rq03e00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tahlequah boys continue improbable postseason journey by clinching trip to 5A state tournament
Tahlequah, OK1 day ago
Cabot gets past Springdale Har-Ber, advances to 6A state semifinals
Cabot, AR2 days ago
2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket set
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Lady Demons cruise to run-rule win against UAPB
Natchitoches, LA2 days ago
Tusk VI makes debut at Bud Walton Arena
Fayetteville, AR21 hours ago
Arkansas takes down Georgia in SEC finale
Fayetteville, AR16 hours ago
Arkansas extends offer to QB Grayson Wilson
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Brian Huff talks new coaches, visit to Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Hogs Finally Figure Things Out, Cruise to Series' Sweep
Fayetteville, AR19 hours ago
Five local teams punch tickets to Hot Springs
Hot Springs, AR1 day ago
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 3-5-23
Fayetteville, AR22 hours ago
Four-Star LB LSU commitment visits Hogs
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Record heat Monday, Flooding rain midweek
Little Rock, AR20 hours ago
AR man wins record $5.74M in Lucky for Life lottery, 3rd largest in state history
Pine Bluff, AR3 days ago
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Greater Little Rock Sophe Sligh
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Pine Bluff man wins $5.75 million lottery prize
Pine Bluff, AR3 days ago
Five inducted in Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Jack Robey Junior High School to close
Pine Bluff, AR4 days ago
Arkansas is Finally Getting a Jack in the Box Drive-Thru
Rogers, AR4 days ago
Sunken vehicle, skeletal remains found in Lake Hamilton, connected to 2008 missing person case
Lake Hamilton, AR22 hours ago
Jack in the Box to open first location in Arkansas
Rogers, AR5 days ago
Pine Bluff School District plans consolidation, staff changes
Pine Bluff, AR3 days ago
‘It was crazy’: Storm damage in Arkansas leaves many picking up the pieces
Rison, AR3 days ago
Dumping on the Razorback Greenway worries residents
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Chicken farms hide in plain sight under Arkansas law
Ponca, AR6 hours ago
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is Headed to Five Arkansas Locations
Fort Smith, AR7 days ago
Capitol View: Arkansas LEARNS passes through House
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Little Rock Marathon causing roads to close ahead of race weekend
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Police: One injured in Hot Springs shooting
Hot Springs, AR1 day ago
Little Rock Central students walk out in protest of Sarah Sanders education bill
Little Rock, AR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy