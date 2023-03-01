Fayetteville girls open state tournament with win over Bryant

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Karen Schwartz

ROGERS -- At times, it looked as though Fayetteville was going to make short work of Bryant in the opening round of the 6A Girls State Tournament, but the Hornets continued to fight back, before falling to the lady Bulldogs 46-38 on Tuesday at Rogers High School.

A 12-0 Fayetteville run midway through the third quarter proved to be the difference, as the Lady Bulldogs have now reeled off five straight wins.

The Lady Bulldogs entered as the fourth seed from the West, while Bryant was fifth in the Central.

Although a familiar name led the charge for Fayetteville, with senior floor-leader Wynter Beck and sophomore Whitney Brown sharing team-high honors with 14 points each, the Lady Bulldogs had four players with at least 8 points.

“That’s really been out M.O. over the last six or seven games, having multiple girls contribute for us,” Fayetteville coach Vic Rimmer said. “Last year, Wynter had to carry the load, but Whitney Brown has really come on for us, Then, here comes Maiesha (Washington). Then comes Jayla (Johnson). And that balance is what has really gotten us to where we’re at.”

Johnson finished with 9 points, followed by Washington’s 8.

“I love the fact that now when you scout us, you have to scout more than one or two kids,” Rimmer added. “We had a number of different girls step up for us throughout that game.

“But the story of the game, in my opinion, was the way Jayla Johnson and Whitney Brown defended on the other end of the court. Those two kids did a really good job for us defensively, which was the real key.”

Fayetteville (17-13) actually opened the game with the first 10 points of the game, taking a 10-0 lead on a layup by Johnson midway through the opening quarter. But as the Lady Hornets began to chip away, Beck drained a triple to make it 17-6 late in the stanza. Junior Brilynn Findley scored 7 of her 11 points in the first half to keep Bryant (15-12) within striking distance, trailing just 26-22 at the half.

Senior Emileigh Muse canned a 3-pointer to open the second half for Bryant, then connected again a minute later from the top pf the key to give the Lady Hornets their largest lead, 31-27, midway through the quarter.

But that seemed to wake Fayetteville back up as the Lady Bulldogs tightened its defense and scored 12 unanswered points, holding Bryant scoreless for nearly seven minutes.

“We’ve really just been working hard in practice to play better together, with more chemistry,” Beck said. “We wanted to come out strong at the start of the game, and we did, but they kind of came back on us. But we were able to pick it back up in the third quarter and get our lead back.”

Another three by Muse and a pair of free throws from Findley got the Lady Hornets back to within three, but the Lady Bulldogs made the plays down the stretch to put the game away. Muse hit 4 three-points and finished with a game-high 13 points. Findley added 11.

“This feels so good to get a win,” said Beck, who played a little under the weather. “I’m ready for the next game and hope we get another win there.”

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs in the state’s top team, Conway (25-5). Rimmer is well aware of what lays ahead.

“We are going to enjoy this win today, then we will get to work on preparing for Conway tomorrow,” he said. “We know our task on Thursday is super daunting, but I’ve been on both sides of that before. It will just come down to us being able to play our game. If Conway is able to get us out of our game, to be able to function effectively, then we will have a tough time.

The second-round matchup will be played Thursday at 4 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 53, ROGERS 48

The hometown Rogers girls shot out of the gate on fire, taking an early 13-6 first quarter lead, before extending it to 25-16 by the end of the first half.

But the second half is when junior Jordan Marshall and sophomore Taylor Day-Davis decided to heat up for Central. Marshall scored 16 of her game-high 21 after the break, while Day-Davis scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half.

The Lady Tigers (18-11), who are the third-seed from the 6A-Central, outscored Lady Mounties 37-23 in the final two periods to claim the five-point win.

Sophomore Kiara Owens got Rogers rolling early with a pair of baskets, including a 3-pointer, and finished with a team-high 18. Sophomore Brooklyn Owens added 13 for the Lady Mounties (12-18), who came in as the sixth seed in the West.

Day Davis drained 3 bombs from beyond the arc during that second-half stretch to keep the Lady Tigers in command.

Central will move on to face Fort Smith Northside (23-5) the second-seed from the West.